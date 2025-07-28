Jindal Stainless and the Future of Smart Infrastructure in India

New Delhi [India], July 28: As India accelerates its journey toward smart cities, grid modernization, and sustainable mobility, Jindal Stainless is emerging as a key catalyst. Its advanced stainless steel solutions and digital-first approach are redefining how infrastructure is conceived, designed, and built in India.

Reimagining Infrastructure through Smarter Materials

Jindal Stainless has delivered SS 301LN stainless steel for India's first underwater metro line in Kolkata, a ₹4,965 crore project covering 4.8 km under the Hooghly River. The premium grade was chosen for its corrosion resistance, life-cycle cost benefits, and low maintenance.

In rail applications beyond conventional coaches, the company supplied high-strength 201LN stainless steel for the Vande Metro trains. These trains, planned for launch in mid-2024 across routes like Bhubaneswar-Bhubaneswar and Chennai-Tirupati, use panels of reduced thickness (3 mm down to 2 mm), resulting in lighter, more energy-efficient, and safer car bodies.

Fueling Eco-Mobility with Smart Design

Partnering with JBM Auto, Jindal Stainless is fabricating over 500 energy-efficient electric buses using JT Tubes made from low-carbon, chromium-manganese stainless steel (N7 grade). The material is three times stronger than carbon steel, enhancing performance and reducing the carbon footprint of public transport.

Digitalization as the Backbone of Infrastructure Efficiency

In May 2025, Jindal Stainless unveiled Project Pragati at its Hisar plant--a ground-breaking digital transformation initiative. In collaboration with Dassault Systèmes and Capgemini, it integrates virtual twin-based planning, real-time tracking, and automated fulfilment. The system is projected to reduce lead times by 10-15%, cut inventory costs by 8-10%, and improve capacity utilization by around 5%. Future phases aim to extend this automation to Jajpur and ultimately the full supply chain.

Driving Smart Infrastructure via Sustainability

Jindal Stainless is spearheading India's stainless steel industry's shift toward green manufacturing. It inaugurated the country's first commercial green hydrogen plant for stainless steel in March 2024 at its Hisar unit, in partnership with Hygenco. The facility delivers ~72 tonnes/year of green hydrogen to replace ammonia-derived hydrogen in annealing processes, reducing carbon emissions by approximately 2,700 tonnes annually (and ~54,000 tonnes over 20 years).

In parallel, the company has earmarked ₹700 crore for sustainability initiatives--including 300-350 MW of renewable energy (solar and wind) across Hisar and Jajpur, biomass substitution, waste-heat recovery, and circular usage of scrap input. The goal: cut carbon intensity by 50% by 2035 and reach net-zero by 2050.

Infrastructure Demand Tailwinds

India's infrastructure boom is set to boost demand for advanced stainless steel at ~7.5% CAGR over the next decade, with sectors such as railways, automotive, industrial construction, and architecture leading growth--favoring players like Jindal Stainless prepared with sustainable and high-performance products.

What It Means for Smart Infrastructure Growth

-Lightweighting & Strength: Advanced steel grades like SS 301LN and 201LN enhance structural strength while reducing weight--enabling cost-efficient, durable transit and urban infrastructure.

-Digital Integration: Project Pragati's automation tools enable real-time visibility and agility--even in complex project demands typical of smart-city deliveries.

-Environmental Leadership: Hydrogen and renewable initiatives position Jindal Stainless as a green infrastructure enabler aligned with India's net-zero ambition.

- Scalable Reach: With facilities in Hisar, Jajpur, and overseas, and strategic tie-ups with rail, metro, and bus OEMs, the company is well-placed to support India's smart infrastructure growth at scale.

Bottom Line

Whether it's underwater metro lines, electric buses, or industry-scale digital factories, Jindal Stainless is not just a material supplier, it is evolving into a smart infrastructure partner. As the company combines engineering innovation, sustainability, and digital transformation, it stands at the crossroads of shaping India's infrastructure of tomorrow.

