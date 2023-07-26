Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 26 (ANI): Jio Financial Services Limited (JFS) and BlackRock [NYSE: BLK] on Wednesday announced an agreement to form Jio BlackRock, a 50:50 joint venture that combines the respective strengths and trusted brands of BlackRock and JFS to deliver tech-enabled access to affordable, innovative investment solutions for millions of investors in India.

According to a press release, Jio BlackRock brings BlackRock’s deep expertise and talent in investment management, risk management, product excellence, and access to technology, operations, scale, and intellectual capital around markets, while JFS contributes local market knowledge, digital infrastructure capabilities, and robust execution capabilities.

“Together, the partnership will introduce a new player to the Indian market with a unique combination of scope, scale, and resources. JFS and BlackRock are targeting an initial investment of US$150 million each in the joint venture”, it added

Rachel Lord, Chair and Head of APAC, BlackRock said, “India represents an enormously important opportunity. The convergence of rising affluence, favorable demographics, and digital transformation across industries is reshaping the market in incredible ways. We are very excited to be partnering with JFS to revolutionize India’s asset management industry and transform financial futures. Jio BlackRock will place the combined strength and scale of both of our companies in the hands of millions of investors in India.”

Speaking on this transaction, Hitesh Sethia, President and CEO, JFS said, “This is an exciting partnership between JFS and BlackRock, one of the largest and most respected asset management companies globally. The partnership will leverage BlackRock’s deep expertise in investment and risk management along with the technology capability and deep market expertise of JFS to drive the digital delivery of products. Jio BlackRock will be a truly transformational, customer-centric, and digital-first enterprise with the vision to democratize access to financial investment solutions and deliver financial well-being to the doorstep of every Indian.”

The joint venture will launch operations post-receipt of regulatory and statutory approvals. The company will have its own management team.

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being, the release stated.

“As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock”, it further stated.

Further, the release said, “BlackRock India is at the very heart of our global operating platform, enabling us to innovate our business to benefit clients. Over the past 17 years, our India platform has grown to over 2,400 employees across offices in Mumbai, Gurgaon, and Bangalore powering our global network by employing talents across investments, alternatives, operations, analytics and modelling, and corporate functions.”

Jio Financial Services Limited (JFS) through its operating subsidiaries and joint ventures will offer a broad range of financial services solutions addressing the needs of both consumers and merchants. JFS will use technology as a key enabler to reach customers directly, it added. (ANI)

