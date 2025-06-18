BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], June 18: In a game-changing move for India's mobile gaming community, Jio, India's digital lifeline, in partnership with KRAFTON India, the publisher of India's most loved battle royale game - BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), has launched India's first-ever gaming pack. This is the first time any operator is offering a gaming-specific plan -- and it's only fitting that it begins with the country's most iconic gaming title.

This collaboration brings together industry leaders with a shared vision: to empower India's rapidly growing gaming community - a surge fuelled by widespread internet accessibility across the nation.

Priced at just INR 495/month, the Jio Gaming Pack offers exceptional value to Jio users by combining ultra-fast 5G connectivity on India's most advanced 5G network, and exclusive in-game rewards for BGMI players -- all in a single, seamless recharge.

Seddharth Merrotra, Head - Business Development and Partnerships, KRAFTON India, added, "At KRAFTON, our mission has always been to elevate and democratize gaming experiences for Indian players. With over 200 million downloads and one of the most passionate communities in the country, BGMI has become more than just a game; it's a cultural phenomenon."

Delighted to collaborate with Jio, he further added, "Our partnership with Jio is a strategic step towards unlocking the next generation of gamers of our country, where mobile-first gaming is booming. Jio's unmatched digital infrastructure, combined with our immersive game content, creates a powerful ecosystem where access, performance, and experience go hand in hand. Together, we're not just enabling gameplay, we're building the future of gaming in India."

A Jio spokesperson said,"Gaming is an integral part of India's digital lifestyle, and Jio is committed to enhancing that experience. With this gaming pack, we are not just providing connectivity; we are delivering real value by offering 5G connectivity, Cloud Gaming Subscription, and Exclusive in-game rewards with a single recharge. This partnership with BGMI sets a new benchmark in the industry."

Unlocking the Power of the Jio Gaming Pack - Empowering Gamers with Seamless Connectivity and Exclusive Rewards

With the new Jio Gaming Pack, users receive:

1. Special coupons to claim premium skins like the Bard's Journey Set, Desert Taskforce Mask, and Tap Boom Molotov Cocktail of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) as in-game rewards with every recharge

2. JioGames Subscription enables gameplay across 500+ premium cloud-based game titles

3. With Cloud Gaming, there is no console or download required - stream instantly anytime-anywhere on devices like Smartphones, Jio Set-Top Box, Web Browsers, and Android TVs

How to redeem and activate your in-game rewards

1. Step 1: Recharge with the Jio Gaming Pack. You'll receive a confirmation SMS

2. Step 2: Receive unique BGMI reward codes on MyJio App (→ Profile → Coupons & Winnings)

3. Step 3: Redeem codes on BGMI's official redemption site, https://www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem (→ Enter Your Character ID, Redemption Code & verify CAPTCHA → press "Confirm" button). You will receive a message: "Code has been redeemed" on successful redemption

How to access your JioGames Cloud subscription

1. Install & Open JioGames App - https://jiogames.page.link/GPack

2. Log in with your recharged Jio number

3. Start playing - cloud gaming access is pre-activated

Availability of the Pack

The Jio Gaming Pack is now available for recharge across platforms. Gamers can enjoy seamless access to premium cloud games while unlocking exclusive benefits through MyJio app or by visiting www.jio.com.

Jio continues to redefine connectivity and the future of digital entertainment, putting power, performance, and play in the hands of every Indian gamer.

