Dr. Sebastian Paul, former Press Council of India member, unveiled the logo of the new media venture 'Join the Story' in the presence of directors Kiran James, MP Basheer, Rajeev Shankaran, Alan John. (Left to right).

Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 11: JoinTheStory, a new digital media venture led by a four-member founding team of journalists, entrepreneurs, and technology strategists is set to go live on January 1, 2026, with the stated mission of rebuilding public trust in news through credible storytelling.

The announcement of the hybrid media-technology platform was made in Kochi on Saturday by Alen John, Kiran James, M. P. Basheer, and Rajeev Sankaran, who together constitute the core leadership of Join The Story Private Limited. The platform aims to blend investigative rigour, narrative craftsmanship, and data-driven journalism. Dr. Sebastian Paul, Former member of Press Council of India, released the logo of the brand.

As Founding Editors, senior journalists M. P. Basheer and Rajeev Sankaran will be at the helm of editorial affairs of JoinTheStory. Basheer brings decades of editorial expertise, having led newsrooms at Indiavision, Reporter Live, and News Malayalam, where he shaped editorial vision and built trusted news brands. Rajeev has been at the forefront of editorial leadership at MediaOne, Varthamaanam, and Indiavision, bringing extensive experience in building editorial teams and driving impactful journalism.

JoinTheStory's launch roadmap includes multiple YouTube verticals, multilingual news portals, an OTT space for journalism and creative non-fiction, and later, a satellite news channel with a distinct editorial identity. The founders described the venture as an integrated newsroom built for a new generation of audiences seeking clarity, depth, and credibility at a time when trust in traditional media is eroding.

Studio and newsroom construction is nearing completion at the company's newly acquired premises on Vallarpadam Island, Kochi, near the Grand Hyatt Hotel. "We are building not just a newsroom but a movement where technology amplifies integrity and every story strengthens public understanding," said Alen John, Co-Founder & Director.

"There is a global fatigue around news that shouts rather than explains. Our model is built to reverse that--to make understanding the new form of engagement," said Kiran James, Co-Founder & Director, who leads operations and marketing.

JoinTheStory identifies Trust, Depth, and Design as its three core pillars, positioning itself as a credible alternative to sensationalism by combining the narrative power of modern media with the editorial discipline of traditional journalism.

Founders & Leadership -- Bio Sketches

Alen John -- Founding Director

A visionary entrepreneur whose ventures span across logistics, digital innovation, and media. Alen is also the Co-Founder & Director of JW Marine & Freight, a leading UAE-based shipping and logistics firm with operations across the GCC and India. His portfolio includes ESL Marine & Trading (UAE), Pacific Global Freight (India), and Daviti Group LLC (Georgia), FYBB Innovations Pvt. Ltd and Aarthikam Communications Pvt Ltd. He leads strategy, investment, and expansion at JoinTheStory.

Kiran James -- Founding Director

A Forbes-featured entrepreneur, IIM Jammu alumnus, and award-winning marketing professional with expertise spanning marketing strategy, digital innovation, and business operations. He is the Co-founder of Qwatt Technologies Pvt. Ltd.--recognized as one of the most promising emerging technology startups--along with Stalbau Infra Pvt. Ltd. and FYBB Innovations Pvt. Ltd. He previously served as the Chief Marketing Officer at the Muthoot Mathew Group, where he led brand transformation, growth strategy, and integrated communication initiatives across the organization. He leads marketing strategy and business operations, shaping the platform's brand narrative, growth roadmap, and market expansion efforts.

M. P. Basheer -- Founding Editor

Former Executive Editor of Indiavision with over three decades of experience in journalism. Basheer is known for his investigative work, editorial leadership, and narrative-driven reportage. At JoinTheStory, he co-leads editorial strategy and newsroom direction.

Rajeev Sankaran -- Founding Editor

A seasoned journalist and former Coordinating Editor of MediaOne. Rajeev has extensive field reporting, newsroom management, and content leadership experience. He will co-architect JoinTheStory's editorial frameworks, with a focus on explainers, long-form interviews, and ground reportage.

