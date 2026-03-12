Inter Miami travel to Tennessee to face Nashville SC in the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16 tie at GEODIS Park. The fixture carries significant weight as Lionel Messi, currently on 899 career goals, stands on the verge of becoming only the second player in history to reach the 900-goal milestone. While Nashville enter the match in strong domestic form, they face a Miami side bolstered by recent signings and the return of key defensive personnel, setting the stage for a high-stakes continental encounter. Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Nashville FC vs Inter Miami CONCACAF Champions Cup 2026 Match?.

Where To Watch Nashville FC vs Inter Miami CONCACAF Champions Cup 2026

For viewers in the United States, the match will be broadcast live on FS2 (English) and TUDN (Spanish). Fans can also stream the action online via the Fubo and DirecTV Stream platforms, both of which offer free trials for new subscribers.

In India and other international markets, the primary home for the CONCACAF Champions Cup is Apple TV via the MLS Season Pass. Additionally, the tournament is often streamed for free on the official CONCACAF YouTube channel and Facebook page in regions where a local broadcaster has not secured exclusive rights. Australia: 6 Members of Iranian Women’s Football Team Granted Asylum.

Inter Miami manager Javier Mascherano confirmed on Tuesday that Messi is fully fit and will lead the line alongside Luis Suárez and record-signing German Berterame. The Herons are also boosted by the return of Spanish left-back Sergio Reguilon, who is available for selection after a knee injury.

The Boys in Gold will look to utilise their home advantage at GEODIS Park, where they have proven difficult to beat. While they enter as underdogs against the star-studded Miami roster, Nashville’s organised defensive structure will be tasked with containing the most potent attack in the competition.

