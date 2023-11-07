NewsVoir

Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 7: The much-anticipated autobiography, 'Spreading Joy - How Joyalukkas Became the World's Favorite Jeweller', by the renowned entrepreneur Joy Alukkas, was officially unveiled at the Sharjah Book Fair. Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of Sharjah Book Authority, and Bollywood Actress Kajol Devgan, the Global Brand Ambassador of Joyalukkas did the honors, in the presence of Jolly Joy Alukkas and Anantha Padmanabhan - CEO HarperCollins.

Also Read | After Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif’s Hammam Scene From Tiger 3 Gets Morphed Using Deepfake.

The book launch was an extraordinary affair witnessed by an illustrious gathering. Eminent officials, notable figures from the business realm, and family members addressed the audience during the ceremony.

Joy Alukkas, expressing his heartfelt gratitude while reflecting on his life's experiences and lessons said, "My life's journey has been a testament to the enduring values of commitment, hard work, passion, and perseverance." He added, "I hope my humble attempt will inspire others to chase their dreams and never give up in the face of adversities."

Also Read | Rashmika Mandanna Deepfake Video: IT Ministry Issues Advisory to Social Media Platforms After Morphed Clip Involving Actress Goes Viral.

The buzz around 'Spreading Joy' has been nothing short of phenomenal, with pre-orders surpassing all expectations. The book is now available at all leading book stores in India, UAE and Bahrain, as well as online for readers worldwide through Amazon UAE, India, Singapore, UK & USA and other popular e-commerce portals. The book is also available in English at Jashanmal & Malayalam at DC books in the Sharjah Book Fair.

This autobiography promises to be an inspiring read, offering invaluable insights into the life and achievements of a man who has left an indelible mark on the business world. As 'Spreading Joy' takes its place on the literary stage, it is poised to become a beacon of motivation for all who seek success through perseverance, dedication, and a passion to pursue their dreams.

Joyalukkas is an ISO certified multi-national jewellery group. Alukkas Jewellery branched out into a new brand named Joyalukkas. An organization that started as a small jeweller in Thrissur, has flourished into an entity and today Joyalukkas group has 160 Showrooms across 11 countries with more than 9000 employees. Within the span of a short period, Joyalukkas Group has become the trusted jewellery partner for 10 million customers across the world and have created 1 million exclusive designs. Joyalukkas is a well-known jewellery brand and business that has established itself as one of the market leaders, building the foundation for the next level of growth.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)