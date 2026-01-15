VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 15: Jyot India Foundation, with support of the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, today announced VasudhaivaKutumbakam Conclave 4.0, to be held from 16-22 January 2026 at August Kranti Maidan, Mumbai. Set against the backdrop of Sankraman Kaal--a pivotal period marked by global uncertainty, erosion of trust, and deep systemic transition--the conclave will present India's grounded, actionable response to contemporary challenges by drawing upon 12 proven and timeless principlesto shape emerging world order as free, fair and just.

Held under the revered guidance of H. H. Spiritual Sovereign Jainacharya Yugbhushansuriji Maharaj, the fourth edition scales up the conclave's ambition with high-impact dialogues, a research-driven 25,000 sq. ft. exhibition, and cross-sector participation from jurists, diplomats, policy-makers, scholars, youth, and cultural practitioners. With 'Rule of Justice' at its core, the initiative pays tribute to 75 years of Indian Constitution through the enduring lens of millennia-old Indian wisdom--beginning from the family and extending to society, the nation, and the world.

Over previous editions, the VasudhaivaKutumbakam mission has earned international recognition, engagement with embassies of 23 nations across the Global South and West Asia; an invitation by the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the inaugural Yerevan Dialogue 2024; and presenting the outcome by Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj to UN General Assembly President Dennis Francis."

A world in transition needs a compass rooted in timeless values and oriented to practical outcomes. VasudhaivaKutumbakam Conclave 4.0 is designed as that bridge--between civilisational wisdom and contemporary action," "We aim to catalyse free, fair, just, and stable systems--locally and globally."

VasudhaivaKutumbakam ki Oar 4.0: The Three Engines Driving Vision into Impact

At the heart of the conclave lies an innovative three-engine strategy designed to convert transformative ideas into tangible results, ensuring Indic insights become impactful policies embraced by leaders and communities alike--locally, nationally, and globally.

Engine 1: Policy Makers & Bureaucrats

The support from MEA for this addition is a big push for this engine and is a dawn of NGO & Government Partnership in shaping new fair world order.The architects of public policy and governance, their decisions drive systemic reform at national and international levels--holding the keys to institutional transformation. Through high-impact panel discussions and strategic debates, this engine fuels dialogue, shapes decisions, and accelerates policy innovation.

Engine 2: Youth & Students

The early engagement of emerging voices and future leaders ignites out-of-the-box thinking and ensures tomorrow's decision-makers are equipped with the right perspectives. The dedicated Student Engagement Zone offers interactive sessions, workshops, and immersive learning experiences designed to inspire action and critical thinking.

Engine 3: Society at Large

Every member of our communities, public awareness and acceptance fuel the momentum needed for policy reforms to take root and thrive. Societal buy-in transforms ideas into movements. Immersive exhibitions and engaging public programs create platforms for dialogue, understanding, and collective thought building.

Why These Three Engines Drive Success: Together, these engines generate:

- Policy Momentum - Top-down alignment that accelerates reform

- Future Continuity - Empowering the next generation of changemakers

- Public Energy - Bottom-up support that sustains transformation

VasudhaivaKutumbakam ki Oar 4.0 isn't just an event--it's a powerhouse for change, firing up all three engines simultaneously to ensure lasting impact.

Key Highlights (16-22 January 2026)

-10 Thematic sessions across law, governance, geopolitics, economics, society, and ethics

- Multiple closed-door roundtables with jurists, diplomats, policy-makers, scholars, and thought leaders

- Research-based exhibition (25,000 sq. ft.) presenting the 12 transformative principles of VasudhaivaKutumbakam--traversing family, community, national, and global systems

- Legal Exhibition commemorating 75 years of the Constitution through the lens of timeless Indian wisdom.

- Student Engagement Zones: Moot Court, Model United Nations (MUN), Street Play, and Nalandavaad

- Daily joint podcasts with jurists, scholars, practitioners, and youth on education, environment, media, governance, and entrepreneurship

- Rich visual and broadcast opportunities: guided exhibition walkthroughs, keynote moments, and expert bytes

Dignitaries (Confirmed/Expected; subject to schedules)

-Hon'ble Shri Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry

-Hon'ble Shri Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra

-Hon'ble Shri Chandrakant Patil, Minister of Higher and Technical Education, Maharashtra

-Hon'ble Shri Adv. Ashish Shelar, Minister of Cultural Affairs, Maharashtra

-Hon'ble Shri Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Maharashtra

-Shri B. R. Gavai, Former Chief Justice of India

-Shri B. N. Srikrishna, Former Judge, Supreme Court of India

-Shri Tushar Mehta, Solicitor General of India

- Shri R. Venkataramani, Attorney General for India

- Hon'ble Mr. Justice Shree Chandrashekhar, Chief Justice, Bombay High Court

-Prof. Sachin Chaturvedi, Vice Chancellor, Nalanda University, and Central Board Director, RBI

-Amb. Ruchira Kamboj, Former Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations

-Dr. Vijay Chauthaiwale, In-charge, Foreign Affairs Department, BJP

-Shri Shaurya Doval, Founding Director, India Foundation

-Dr. Arvind Gupta, Director, Vivekananda International Foundation

-Along with several other eminent national and international voices

Partners:

The Conclave organized by Jyot is also supported by various partners in different capacities

Support Partner

1. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)

Research Partner

1. Gitarth Ganga (GG)

Knowledge Partners

1. Vivekananda International Foundation (VIF)

2. India Foundation (IF)

Law Partners

1. Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa (BCMG)

2. Bombay Bar Association (BBA)

Vidya Partner

1. Nalanda University

Education Partners

1. Maharashtra National Law University (MNLU)

2. SVKM's Jitendra Chauhan College of Law (JCCL)

3. Dharmashastra National Law University (DNLU)

4. Government Law College (GLC)

5. Gokhale Institute of Research and Economics

6. Ajeenkya D Y Patil University

7. Sir JJ School of Art

8. Surana College

9. Mumbai University (MU)

10. Jain University

11. Institute of Law Nirma University

Other Support Partners

1. BMK Foundation

2. Geostrata

3. National Institute of Mass Communication and Journalism (NiMCJ)

4. Heritage Foundation

5. Bombay Chartered Accountants' Society (BCAS)

6. Pravarsh Group of Companies

The organisers stated that the conclave aims to amplify India's civilisational response to the present Sankraman Kaal, offering a 12-principle blueprint rooted in VasudhaivaKutumbakam, and inviting wider public, institutional, and global engagement with contemporary legal, political, and civilisational challenges through the enduring lens of justice.

Event At-a-Glance

-Event: VasudhaivaKutumbakam Conclave 4.0

-Theme: Sankraman Kaal

-Initiative Focus: Commemorating 75 years with millennia-old wisdom

-Dates: 16-22 January 2026

-Venue: August Kranti Maidan, Mumbai

-Convenor: Jyot India Foundation (in association with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India)

-Guidance: H. H. Spiritual Sovereign Jainacharya Yugbhushansuriji Maharaj

