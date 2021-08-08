New Delhi [India], August 8 (ANI/ThePRTree): Business virtuoso and Jyoti Group founder Rishabh Sachdev produced two exemplary films that are all set to release in the coming months of 2021.

Being shot in various locations across India, the films are directed by Mrigank Pandey and feature Sooraj Pancholi and Gautam Gulati in the leading roles. The films will be released across major OTT Platforms and are estimated to make a lot of profit.

The production team along with all other crew members have already been doing an on-field recee. Crediting his earlier experience in the field, Rishabh Sachdev has been producing these movies and plans to produce an action film too with a prominent star cast in 2021.

"Coming from Mumbai has its advantages as I have access to the best industry professionals who can create the classiest and high-quality content. I am waiting for the situation to get better," says Rishabh who has produced the advertisement campaign for 'Vaamoz'. As a young producer, full of enthusiasm and zeal to do something different, Rishabh caters a knack for creativity and has tread on a path where he wants to embrace experiences that inspires him to produce something momentous. He is the producer and actor, known for Vaamoz Ad 1 (2020), Vaamoz Ad 3 Introduction (2020), and Vaamoz Application Ad 4 (Tu hi Bol de) (2020).

Bollywood right now needs more funding, producers, and investors like Rishabh who are willing to take big risks and offer something different to the industry by choosing different subjects for films, which can help the industry rise above the monotonous tone that has been set along the years. With the films that are about to release, one could ascertain that they are surely going to bring something enlightening to the screen.

Having started 25 years back, The Jyoti Group has a plethora of verticals including Jyoti developers, Jyoti surgical & Jyoti Dwelling Hotel. Jyoti Group has majorly been in the construction business and has constructed multiple residential projects across Mumbai. Expanding their wings Jyoti surgicals has been in a tie-up with government hospitals to supply surgical goods, and Jyoti Hotels consist of a three-star property in the Andheri area.

