Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 26: Jyoti World Private Limited, a trusted global contract manufacturing partner with more than six decades of plastic manufacturing expertise, will present its latest innovations in advanced materials and sustainable solutions at K 2025, the world's leading trade fair for plastics and rubber. Jyoti World will be located at Hall 8b, Booth H25.

Building on its 65-year legacy in plastic processing, Jyoti positions itself as a premier partner for sustainability-driven customers. The company combines vertically integrated facilities with specialized expertise in Engineering Thermoplastics and LCP (Liquid Crystal Polymers), aligning high-performance manufacturing with the principles of the circular economy.

Comprehensive Capabilities Under One Roof

Jyoti World's vertically integrated ecosystem allows customers to develop advanced products designed for sustainability, recyclability, and circularity from the outset. Facilities include:

-Injection Moulding (including high-performance engineering materials)

-Profile Extrusion

-Tool Room & Mold/ Die Design & Manufacturing

-Polymer Compounding

-Advanced Design & Simulation

-Material Expertise - Specialized processing of Engineering Thermoplastics and high-temperature, high-precision LCP (Liquid Crystal Polymers)

Driving the Circular Economy with Advanced Materials

Jyoti's sustainability commitment translates into real-world material innovation:

-Design & Manufacturing with Regenerated Materials - Proven expertise in reprocessing polyolefins and engineering thermoplastics with reliable mechanical properties.

-Bio-Polymers & Biodegradable Polymers - Pioneering solutions using bio-based and compostable resins.

-High-Performance Polymer Processing - Advanced capabilities in Engineering Thermoplastics and LCP for sustainable solutions in demanding, high-temperature, and precision applications.

-Customer Sustainability Partnerships - Track record of collaboration on reusable bulk packaging, eco-friendly construction components, and extruded profiles from regenerated materials.

Leadership Perspective

"True sustainability in advanced applications requires deep material expertise and full-process control," said Raju Desai, Director, Jyoti World Pvt. Ltd. "Our 65 years of experience, combined with complete in-house capabilities from tooling and compounding to specialized processing of engineering thermoplastics and LCP (Liquid Crystal Polymers) enables us to be a genuine innovation partner. Even for the most demanding products, we deliver sustainable solutions that merge performance with circularity. At K 2025, we'll demonstrate how we turn high-performance material science into real-world results."

On Display at K 2025

Visitors to Jyoti's booth will be able to experience sustainable innovations first-hand, including:

-Injection Molded Products

-Extrusion Profiles

-Components made from regenerated materials and high-performance polymers

