SMPL

New Delhi [India], September 3: Sanketh Kondur, Managing Director of K2 Data Analytics, today welcomed the findings of the latest research report, which highlighted how much productivity can GenAI unlock in India? The AIdea of India: 2025. Sanketh called it a landmark study that demonstrates India's readiness to lead the world in the adoption of Generative AI (GenAI). The report highlights that productivity levels in financial services could rise by 34-38% by 2030, with banking operations alone seeing gains of up to 46%.

Also Read | Devendra Fadnavis an Architect of Historic Decisions on Maratha Quota, Says Maharashtra Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil.

Detailing his views, Sanketh Kondur, Managing Director of K2 Analytics said, "This development is truly transformative. For decades, India's banking and financial systems have served as pillars of stability for the national economy. With the advent of Generative AI, they are now poised to evolve into engines of accelerated growth, enhanced efficiency, and innovation. The report underscores the vast opportunities that can be unlocked through Indian talent and technological capability."

Sanketh Kondur further added, "It is particularly encouraging that 74% of firms have already initiated GenAI projects, and nearly half are committing budgets to AI adoption. These are bold steps that will not only cut costs and improve customer service but also establish India as a global benchmark in the responsible use of AI. As someone who firmly believes in the power of technology to transform lives, I see this as a defining moment for India's financial sector."

Also Read | 'Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle': Crunchyroll's Special Fan Screening With Rashmika Mandanna and Tiger Shroff in Mumbai on September 7.

Sanketh Kondur emphasised that the findings underline how India's technology professionals and enterprises are laying the foundation for a more innovative, efficient, and globally competitive financial ecosystem. He said that Hyderabad's thriving tech and fintech ecosystem is well placed to contribute to this wave of AI-led transformation, reinforcing India's position on the global map of innovation.

About K2 Data Analytics:

K2 Data Analytics offers solutions that enable businesses to become more efficient, productive, and profitable. It assists clients through data integration and visualisation, business intelligence, cloud solutions, and big data insights. K2 also helps customers to connect multiple data sources, gain industry insights, and use analytics to drive business decisions.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)