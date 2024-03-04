GTF Technologies

New Delhi [India], March 4: The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) hosted its 6th Global Film Tourism Conclave with the theme "Transforming Location into Vacation" at Novotel, Juhu, Mumbai, on March 1, 2024. Esteemed speakers, including the event's Guest of Honour, Dr. Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, President of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations, as well as representatives from the Ministry of Tourism and various state Tourism Boards, were present.

Speaking with the media, Kaifi Bharti, Founder- Heights Group said, "Film tourism is

a great opportunity in the sector for employment generation. India is a land of undiscovered destinations with wide variety of culture backed by fastest growing infrastructures. We should promote India as one of the most promising destinations with an array of landscapes apt for the international film-makers"

A standout moment was the release of the "Transforming Location into Vacation - A Report on Film Tourism" by PHDCCI and KPMG.

The conclave also celebrated the contributions of notable industry figures such as the acclaimed filmmaker duo Abbas-Mustan, celebrated scriptwriter and filmmaker Rumy Jafry, renowned singer Hariharan, acclaimed actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, versatile actor Suchit Vikram Singh and Grammy-winning flutist Rakesh Chaurasiya, Pandit Vishwanath ji highly esteemed Indian classical musician recognizing their profound impact on the Indian film & music industry.

The event saw participation from the film industry, policymakers, state film boards, and delegates, marking it as a significant success.

