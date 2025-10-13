HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], October 13: As the festive season ushers in a spirit of celebration and togetherness, one trend is emerging stronger than ever--gifting the joy of wellness. Tattva Wellness Spa, India's largest chain of hotel-based spas with over 100+ locations nationwide, is witnessing a surge in demand for spa gift cards as the preferred choice for Diwali gifting in 2025.

Also Read | Assembly By-Elections 2025: Election Commission Issues Notification for Bypolls to 5 Seats.

The New Age of Gifting: Experiences Over Objects

Today's discerning consumer is moving beyond conventional gifting--sweets, hampers, and decor items--and choosing experiences that are indulgent, memorable, and health-forward. A spa gift card is not just a gift; it is an invitation to pause, rejuvenate, and embrace wellbeing amidst the festive bustle.

Also Read | Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya Make First Red Carpet Appearance as a Couple at Manish Malhotra's Diwali Bash; Hold Hands and Pose for Paparazzi (Watch Video).

Perfect for Every Segment* Personal Gifting: Friends and family can enjoy an indulgent escape together, from therapeutic massages to signature facials--making the experience as joyous as the festival itself.* Corporate Gifting: With wellness becoming a key element of workplace culture, companies are increasingly turning to Tattva Spa gift cards as a thoughtful way to appreciate employees.* Premium Client Gifting: For high-value clients and partners, spa gift cards create a sophisticated and memorable impression, far beyond generic festive offerings.

Apart from the Diwali gift cards, there are the specials for Karwa Chauth & Bhai Dooj too. The fun element of the gift cards takes the gifting a notch up.

* Bhai Dooj Specials: A playful take on sibling bonds, the card cheekily says:"Thanks for being the best sister and the worst secret-keeper. Happy Bhai Dooj!"* Karwa Chauth Specials: For spouses who deserve pampering after tradition, the card reads:

"Fast complete, ab spa treat! Happy Karwa Chauth!"

Why Tattva Spa Gift Cards?

* Nationwide Access: Redeemable across 100+ spas in luxury hotels such as Marriott, Radisson, Novotel, and Lemon Tree.* Flexible & Hassle-Free: Digital and physical formats available, with easy redemption - Perfect for the last minute shopper who wants to go beyond the ordinary gifting.

"Festivals are about spreading happiness, and there is no greater joy than the gift of wellbeing. A Tattva Spa gift card is an exclusive gesture that reflects both thoughtfulness and sophistication. Over the last 3 years, Spa Gifting has been in huge demand. Both physical gift cards and the E-Gift Cards with personalised, quirky messaging are a huge hit." said Shipra Sharma, Co-Founder, Tattva Wellness.

Luxury That Fits Every Budget

With starting denominations of INR 1,500, the range scales up to an indulgent Tattva Spa Membership Gift Card worth INR 20,000, offering months of pampering and self-care. The most popular spa gift card denomination is INR5000 which offers the recipient great choice of services. Guests can redeem their cards across Tattva's national network of spas with easy redemption through the Tattva website, www.tattvaspa.com.

A Welcome Shift in Festive Gifting

This Diwali, as more individuals and organizations embrace conscious choices which are significantly health focussed. Experiential gifting is overtaking gifting of decor items and sweets that have long dominated the Diwali gifting season. Spa gift cards are fast becoming the ultimate gifting solution that combines luxury, wellness, and personal care.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)