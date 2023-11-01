PNN

New Delhi [India], November 1: By blending traditional craftsmanship with innovative technology, Kaleen India has recently made significant investments in their artisan facilities, infrastructure, and technological advancements, particularly in digital jacquard, powerloom, and circular loom machinery. These investments have led to production enhancements and a heightened ability to cater to the customized needs of their customers in terms of shape, design, and scale. Kaleen India is a textile company with a rich heritage spanning five decades. Over the years, it has emerged as an industry leader in the global manufacturing and distribution of multi-category floor coverings.

In the past three years, Kaleen India has focused on the development and enhancement of their production capabilities, setting up an impressive array of broadlooms, handlooms, and pit looms. This strategic investment aims to not only streamline the rug-making process but also create more job opportunities while increasing overall efficiency. The result is an extraordinary capacity to meet a diverse range of customer requirements, ensuring that every rug crafted by Kaleen India is a work of art designed to fit seamlessly into modern living spaces.

Founded in 1966 by Shivkishan Rathi, Kaleen India has deep roots in the textile industry. First established as a textile trading company, it transitioned its focus to floor coverings in 1996, eventually launching its operations in the United States. In a full-circle return to their roots, Kaleen India emerged as a formidable presence in its homeland, under the stewardship of Shivkishan Rathi's son, Radhe Rathi. Today, the company stands as one of the largest rug manufacturers in India, also the biggest suppliers of Broadloom under the guidance of Monty Rathi in the US. With a presence in many countries and three state-of-the-art manufacturing units, complemented by distribution centers in major markets.

The company's rug-making process is characterized by a delicate balance between human craftsmanship and advanced machinery. With meticulous attention to detail, Kaleen rugs are crafted from the procurement of the different blends of yarns around the world to the use of techniques such as hand-knotting, hand-tufting, broadloom, pit loom, and more. The brand's strength revolves around two major characteristics, shorter production timelines and customization. It has excelled in reducing lead times, ensuring that customers receive their orders promptly, without compromising on quality. Its dedication to excellence and innovation has been duly recognized in the industry. The company has been honored with prestigious awards, including the "HGH Best Product Innovation" and the "Best Product Awards" for their tufted rugs in the United States. Looking forward, the company aims to expand its collections with a substantial investment in innovation.

