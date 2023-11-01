Ahmedabad, November 1: In a shocking incident, a 21-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death by her sister-in-law in Ahmedabad's Vatva area, Gujarat, after her conversation with her husband in the early hours of Tuesday, October 31, awakened a child from its sleep in their household.

The victim, Afrin and her husband, Shahnawaz, resided in Vasant Gajendra Gadkar Nagar residence along with their five-year-old daughter, Shahnawaz's father and his younger brother Sahil and his wife, Muskan. His other brother, Shahezan, lived with his wife, Shabana, in a nearby apartment. Gujarat Police Say Most of Women Gone Missing During 2016-2020 Traced and Reunited With Their Families, Deny Sex and Organ Trafficking Angle Behind Disappearances.

According to Times of India, at around 1:30 am on Tuesday, Afrin told her husband Shahnawaz, an auto rickshaw driver, to buy her a cold drink. Following this, Shahnawaz headed to a nearby shop to buy his wife some refreshments. This dialogue between the husband and wife allegedly woke up the two-year-old, who started crying. This infuriated Muskan, who flew into a rage and murdered her sister-in-law. Gujarat Shocker: Man Rapes Woman on Pretext of Ritual to Conceive Child, Arrested From Rajasthan.

Upon hearing cries from his home, Shahnawaz rushed back and witnessed his sister-in-law strangling his wife. Shahezan and his wife Shabana purportedly stopped Shahnawaz from rescuing his wife and assaulted him. Afrin was rushed to the LG hospital, where she was declared dead. The bereaved husband has filed a complaint against the sister-in-law and his two brothers.

In a separate incident reported from Rajkhot, Gujarat, a man killed his sister's lover because he disapproved of the relationship. The incident happened when the deceased, Chetan Chavda, went to his farm to look after the livestock. The accused found out about the victim's location and strangled him to death. The accused later threw the body on the farm to make it look like the victim died of some illness. The man was later arrested and produced before the court.

