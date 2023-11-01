Andhra Pradesh Formation Day is an annual celebration on November 1. It marks the day when Andhra Pradesh was officially formed in 1956. The special day is also known as Andhra Pradesh Day. Andhra Pradesh is located in the southern coastal region of India and shares borders with Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and the Bay of Bengal. The state is further divided into 26 districts, with Uttarandhra comprising 6 districts, Kostaandhra comprising 12 districts, and Rayalaseema comprising 8 districts. In the struggle for an independent state and to protect the interests of the Telugu-speaking people of Madras State, Potti Sreeramulu fasted to death in 1952. As we celebrate Andhra Pradesh Formation Day 2023, here’s all you need to know about the history and significance of the state’s foundation day. Andhra Pradesh Day 2023 Images & HD Wallpapers: Wish Happy AP Formation Day With WhatsApp Messages and SMS With Family and Friends.

Andhra Pradesh Formation Day 2023 Date

Andhra Pradesh Formation Day 2023 will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 1.

Andhra Pradesh Formation Day History

The Telugu-speaking area of Andhra State was carved out of Madras State on October 1, 1953, with Kurnool as its capital city and Tanguturi Prakasam as the first chief minister. On the basis of the Gentlemen's Agreement of 1956, the States Reorganisation Act created Andhra Pradesh by merging the neighbouring Telugu-speaking areas of the Hyderabad State with Hyderabad as the capital on November 1, 1956. However, the state of Andhra Pradesh took its present form on June 2, 2014, when the new state of Telangana was formed through bifurcation. Since then, November 1 has been celebrated as Andhra Pradesh Formation Day, primarily in the residual state of Andhra Pradesh (after the bifurcation). Telugu, one of the classical languages of India used by the majority of people, is the first official language.

Andhra Pradesh Formation Day Significance

Andhra Pradesh Formation Day holds great significance for the people of Andhra Pradesh as it marks the formation of the state. The celebrations on Andhra Pradesh Formation Day typically include various cultural events, parades, flag-hoisting ceremonies, and other festivities that showcase the rich cultural heritage of Andhra Pradesh. It's a day of pride and remembrance for the people of the state.

