Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 26: The Kalorex Group (https://www.kalorex.org), a renowned name in quality education and innovation, has taken a momentous leap into the future by introducing MAYA, the AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff, the visionary founder. Through this groundbreaking innovation, the Kalorex Group is embracing AI and harnessing cutting-edge technology. It represents a momentous breakthrough in the integration of AI power in education, revolutionizing content generation and fostering a closer bond with students and educators worldwide. The introduction of MAYA, the AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff, highlights The Kalorex Group's dedication to AI and harnessing technology for educational advancement.

MAYA the AI CLONE & AVATAR of Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff (https://manjulapoojashroff.com), founder of Kalorex Group, is a name synonymous with quality education and innovations in K-12 education. Kalorex has always strived to be at the forefront of technological advancements. Keeping with this vision, Kalorex is harnessing the power of Artificial Intelligence to revolutionize content generation and reach out to students and teachers around the globe.

As the driving force behind Kalorex Group, Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff has been instrumental in managing premier schools for decades. Expressing her excitement about MAYA's launch, Dr. Shroff said, "The creation of MAYA, my AI Clone & Avatar, exemplifies our unwavering commitment to AI and harnessing technology, paving the way for the next frontier in education. With this cutting-edge technology, we can connect with students and teachers on a more personal level, fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation for learning. It's an incredible opportunity for us to engage with learners worldwide, stepping into a new era of personalized and immersive learning experiences."

Kalorex Group has long been synonymous with professionalism and excellence in schooling. Under Dr. Shroff's leadership, the group manages over 55+ premier educational institutions, including Delhi Public Schools and Calorx Olive International School. The group also emphasizes inclusivity through projects like Visamo Kids and Prerna, a school for dyslexics, making a positive impact on the lives of countless learners.

MAYA's introduction reinforces Kalorex Group's position as a leading institution in education and technological innovation. Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff's wisdom and passion for education will now reach far beyond geographical boundaries, inspiring learners worldwide. As MAYA continues to advance education and engagement, Kalorex Group remains dedicated to fostering the brightest minds and providing top-notch education.

