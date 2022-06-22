Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Kalpataru has launched Kalpataru Summit, a Grade-A commercial project in Mulund (West) in Mumbai.

The project offers over 400 compact and mid-size offices, besides retail spaces with a choice of area options ranging between 450 square feet and 1000 square feet.

Also Read | Over 150 Were Killed While More Than 250 Injured After an #earthquake Struck Eastern … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

When complete it will be one of the tallest commercial towers in Mulund West. The project is expected to be ready for possession by June 2026.

Located on the arterial LBS Marg which connects residential neighborhoods from Ghatkopar to Thane, Kalpataru Summit offers easy access, shorter commute time and the opportunity to work near home.

Also Read | Twitter Board Recommends $44 Billion Buyout by Elon Musk As He Fixes Some 'Unresolved Matters' With Company.

The project is designed by architect Kiran Kapadia and P Landscape Architects. It comprises full glass facade tower, double height air-conditioned main lobby, 3-tier security with Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) system and boom barriers at the checkpoints and 9 levels of car parking.

Kalpataru Summit is also registered with the Indian Green Building Council for new building rating which encompasses parameters such as Sustainable Architecture and Design, Site Selection and Planning, Water Conservation, Energy Efficiency, Sustainable Building materials and resources, Indoor Environmental quality and Innovation and Development.

The project's luxury office spaces with amenities and facilities will enable entrepreneurs and business owners move up the aspirational value chain.

Mulund (West) is transforming at an unprecedented pace. Improvement in infrastructure and connectivity with upcoming office spaces for IT, manufacturing and commercial sectors are factors driving the area's growth. Mulund (West) also has a well-established social infrastructure comprising choice of recreational avenues, restaurants, cafes, hospitals and educational institutions.

Kalpataru has developed several properties in the commercial realty space, such as Kalpataru Square which was Asia's first Platinum LEED Certified building for Core and Shell by US Green Building Council.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)