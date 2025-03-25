PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 25: At Karnavati University, education is envisioned as a dynamic interplay between knowledge and action and believe that the foundation of a progressive society lies in cultivating thought leaders who embark on a mission to create impact with purpose.

This ideology finds its expression in the university's uniquely curated flagship events and institutional platforms, each designed to expose students to pioneering thought leadership and immersive experiences.

Ahmedabad Design Week

Ahmedabad Design Week, Karnavati University's annual ode to design & innovation, is a global confluence bringing together visionaries shaping diverse & distinct narratives on the evolving landscape of design and the youth's pivotal role. The presence of esteemed personalities including Piyush Goyal, Gen. M M Naravane, the Chief of Army Staff, Indian Army. Dr Thomas Garvey & Board Members of World Design Organisation elevated the platform, paving the way to in-depth industry insights for design aspirants, academicians, researchers & visitors.

Innovation at KU is not just a concept, it is a culture. Karnavati University's startup incubators Karnavati Innovation & Incubation Foundation (KIIF) and Defence Design & Technology Incubator of India (DDTII) are a testament to this spirit. With over 250 unique startups, these platforms foster entrepreneurial talent in a spectrum of sectors such as defence, AI, health teach & more. Esteemed dignitaries including Prof. T . G Sitharaman. Chairman, AICTE, Maj. Gen. S S Virk, GOC, 11th Infantry Division and MoU signing with Lt. Gen J S Nain, GOC, Southern Command of the Indian Army have not only strengthened the credibility of these ventures but also inspired the next generation of innovators and problem solvers. In a rapidly transforming global landscape, governance and policy-making remain crucial domains for youth engagement. Chhatra Niti Ayog, hosted by Karnavati University brings forward young minds face-to-face with the frameworks that shape the nation. Distinguished voices such as Prof. Anil Sahasrabuddhe, Chairman of NAAC and Dr S Somanath, Former Chairman of ISRO, enabled students to view policy not just as a general idea but as a tangible tool of change.

At Karnavati University, the presence of such trailblazing leaders & decision-makers stands as an inspiration for the generation next to believe in service before self and lead in the pathway to nation building.

