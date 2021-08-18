Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Kauvery Group of Hospitals, a leading healthcare chain in Tamil Nadu, has roped in former Indian Cricket Team Captain and Captain of IPL Team, Chennai Super Kings, Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the brand ambassador.

Dr. Manivannan Selvaraj, Managing Director, Kauvery Group of Hospitals said, "Dhoni, who rose from a smaller town and achieved greater heights is similar to Kauvery's journey. We started with a 30-bedded hospital in Trichy and now we are a 1500 bedded strong group with branches across Tamil Nadu and Bengaluru working towards the mission of delivering quality healthcare at an affordable cost. We feel he is a great fit for the brand because he strikes the right chord with our value systems of trust, dependability, reliability and focused leadership. A person who is fit and strong, makes the ideal representative of our healthcare brand, helping us promote overall health and wellness."

Speaking about his association with the brand, MS Dhoni said, "Kauvery Group of Hospitals has been offering exemplary medical services over 2 decades, with paramount focus on patient care and satisfaction. I am glad to be associated with one of the most trusted and reputed healthcare brands."

Kauvery Hospitals is 'A new Age Family Hospital' with Multi-speciality Clinical Expertise and a pioneer in the 'HealthCare Provider' industry, making healthcare affordable. Kauvery is one of the few corporate hospital chains to successfully integrate operations into Tier 1 cities after launching into Tier 2 cities. It is also one of the few hospitals founded by Medical experts with a keen focus on delivering personalized and specialized health care with warmth.

Kauvery Hospitals is currently a 1500+ bed hospital group with presence in Chennai, Trichy, Hosur, Salem & Bengaluru in addition to planned entry in new markets.

Apart from having diverse Multispecialty tertiary care expertise, Kauvery Hospitals house one of three 'Cardiac Centres of Excellence in South India'. In today's times where the healthcare industry is more and more commoditized, Kauvery Hospitals stands tall with its promise of making medical expertise and technology truly affordable with empathy and care at every stage of a person's healthcare needs.

