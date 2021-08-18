Star Wars was originally inspired by classic Japanese Samurai movies, so it only seems to be a complete full circle to see it be adapted in anime format. Star Wars: Visions is a new animated series by Lucasfilm that isn’t cannon to the mainline series but will feature its own unique spin on the franchise. It will feature nine anthology episodes and have different art style for each one of them. Star Wars: Visions Trailer – Disney Plus Unveils a Glimpse of the Reimagined Galaxy (Watch Video).
With Star Wars: Visions debuting its new action-packed trailer, it surely looks like that it will deliver on its promise of featuring a never before seen side of the Galax Far Far Away… So with that being said, here’s all you need to know about Star Wars: Visions. Star Wars: Visions – Disney+ Unveils First Look, Release Date of Upcoming Anime Anthology Series.
Plot
Star Wars: Visions will contain nine episodes, each with their unique style and visions, that’s represented through the lens of some of the best anime creators in the world. It will offer a fresh and diverse perspective to Star Wars and won’t to be cannon to the mainline story.
Trailer
Watch the first trailer of Star Wars - Visions:
Episodes, Cast and Characters
With Star Wars: Visions having nine distinct episodes, each one of them will feature a different cast. They will have a Japanese original voice track and an English dub as well. Here are all the main cast members of Star Wars: Visions -
The Duel
Ronin- Masaki Terasoma and Brian Tee
Bandit Leader- Akeno Watanabe and Lucy Liu
Village Chief- Yuko Sanpei and Jaden Waldman
Tatooine Rhapsody
Jay- Hiroyuki Yoshino and Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Geezer- Kosuke Goto and Bobby Mynihan
Boba Fett- Akio Kaneda and Temuera Morrison
K-344- Masayo Fujita and Shelby Young
Lan- Anri Katsu and Marc Thomspon
The Twins
Karre- Junya Enoki and Neil Patrick Harris
Am- Ryoko Shiraishi and Alison Brie
B-20N- Tokuyoshi Kawashima and Jonathan Lipow
The Village Bride
F- Asami Seto and Karen Fukahara
Haru- Megumi Han and Nichole Sakura
Asu- Yuma Uchida and Christopher Sean
Valco- Takaya Kamikawa and Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa
Izuma- Yoshimitsu Shimoyama and Andrew Kishino
Saku- Mariya Ise and Stephanie Sheh
The Ninth Jedi
Kara- Chinatsu Akasaki and Kimiki Glenn
Juro- Tetsuo Kanao and Andrew Kishino
Zhima- Shin-Ichiro Miki and Simu Liu
Ethan- Hiromu Mineta and Masi Oka
Roden- Kazuya Nakai and Greg Chun
T0-B1
T0-B1- Masako Nozawa and Jaden Waldman
Mitaka- Tsutomu Isobe and Kyle Chandler
The Elder
Tajin- Takaya Hashi and David Harbour
The Elder- Kenichi Ogata and James Hong
Dan- Yuichi Nakamura and Jordan Fisher
Lop and Ocho
Lop- Seiran Kobayashi and Anna Cathcart
Ocho- Risa Shimizu and Hiromi Dames
Yasaburo- Tadahisa Fujimara and Paul Nakauchi
Imperial Officer- Taisuke Nakano and Kyle McCarley
Akakiri
Tsubaki- Yu Miyazaki and Henry Golding
Misa- Lynn and Jamie Chung
Senshuu- Cho and George Takei
Directors
Star Wars: Visions will feature nine director, here are all of them in their respective order.
Takanobu Mizuno
Yuki Igarashi
Taku Kimura
Hiroyuki Imaishi
Masahiko Otsuka
Hitoshi Haga
Eunyoung Choi
Abel Gongora
Kenji Kamiyama
Release Date
Star Wars: Visions is scheduled to start streaming on September 22, 2021. The article will be updated once more information on the series drops.
