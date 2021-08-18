Star Wars was originally inspired by classic Japanese Samurai movies, so it only seems to be a complete full circle to see it be adapted in anime format. Star Wars: Visions is a new animated series by Lucasfilm that isn’t cannon to the mainline series but will feature its own unique spin on the franchise. It will feature nine anthology episodes and have different art style for each one of them. Star Wars: Visions Trailer – Disney Plus Unveils a Glimpse of the Reimagined Galaxy (Watch Video).

With Star Wars: Visions debuting its new action-packed trailer, it surely looks like that it will deliver on its promise of featuring a never before seen side of the Galax Far Far Away… So with that being said, here’s all you need to know about Star Wars: Visions. Star Wars: Visions – Disney+ Unveils First Look, Release Date of Upcoming Anime Anthology Series.

Plot

Star Wars: Visions will contain nine episodes, each with their unique style and visions, that’s represented through the lens of some of the best anime creators in the world. It will offer a fresh and diverse perspective to Star Wars and won’t to be cannon to the mainline story.

Trailer

Watch the first trailer of Star Wars - Visions:

Episodes, Cast and Characters

With Star Wars: Visions having nine distinct episodes, each one of them will feature a different cast. They will have a Japanese original voice track and an English dub as well. Here are all the main cast members of Star Wars: Visions -

The Duel

Ronin- Masaki Terasoma and Brian Tee

Bandit Leader- Akeno Watanabe and Lucy Liu

Village Chief- Yuko Sanpei and Jaden Waldman

Tatooine Rhapsody

Jay- Hiroyuki Yoshino and Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Geezer- Kosuke Goto and Bobby Mynihan

Boba Fett- Akio Kaneda and Temuera Morrison

K-344- Masayo Fujita and Shelby Young

Lan- Anri Katsu and Marc Thomspon

The Twins

Karre- Junya Enoki and Neil Patrick Harris

Am- Ryoko Shiraishi and Alison Brie

B-20N- Tokuyoshi Kawashima and Jonathan Lipow

The Village Bride

F- Asami Seto and Karen Fukahara

Haru- Megumi Han and Nichole Sakura

Asu- Yuma Uchida and Christopher Sean

Valco- Takaya Kamikawa and Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa

Izuma- Yoshimitsu Shimoyama and Andrew Kishino

Saku- Mariya Ise and Stephanie Sheh

The Ninth Jedi

Kara- Chinatsu Akasaki and Kimiki Glenn

Juro- Tetsuo Kanao and Andrew Kishino

Zhima- Shin-Ichiro Miki and Simu Liu

Ethan- Hiromu Mineta and Masi Oka

Roden- Kazuya Nakai and Greg Chun

T0-B1

T0-B1- Masako Nozawa and Jaden Waldman

Mitaka- Tsutomu Isobe and Kyle Chandler

The Elder

Tajin- Takaya Hashi and David Harbour

The Elder- Kenichi Ogata and James Hong

Dan- Yuichi Nakamura and Jordan Fisher

Lop and Ocho

Lop- Seiran Kobayashi and Anna Cathcart

Ocho- Risa Shimizu and Hiromi Dames

Yasaburo- Tadahisa Fujimara and Paul Nakauchi

Imperial Officer- Taisuke Nakano and Kyle McCarley

Akakiri

Tsubaki- Yu Miyazaki and Henry Golding

Misa- Lynn and Jamie Chung

Senshuu- Cho and George Takei

Directors

Star Wars: Visions will feature nine director, here are all of them in their respective order.

Takanobu Mizuno

Yuki Igarashi

Taku Kimura

Hiroyuki Imaishi

Masahiko Otsuka

Hitoshi Haga

Eunyoung Choi

Abel Gongora

Kenji Kamiyama

Release Date

Star Wars: Visions is scheduled to start streaming on September 22, 2021. The article will be updated once more information on the series drops.

