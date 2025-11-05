Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 5 (ANI): Kerala's journey to become a global innovation hub took a major leap forward with the signing of a Letter of Intent (LoI) for the Meridian Tech Park, a new vertical innovation complex in Technopark Phase III.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced the development on X, saying the project, powered by Al Marzooqi Holdings FZC, marks a significant Rs 850 crore FDI investment in the state's IT sector.

"Kerala's journey to become a global innovation hub takes a bold leap forward. A Letter of Intent was signed today for Meridian Tech Park, powered by Al Marzooqi Holdings FZC, marking an Rs 850 crore FDI investment in Technopark Phase III," the Chief Minister said on X.

"Designed for sustainability and collaboration, this landmark project will create over 10,000 jobs and stand as a symbol of Kerala's vertical growth and expanding global footprint," he added.

The Meridian Tech Park will be developed as Kerala's Vertical Innovation Nexus, featuring LEED Platinum certification and FAR 7-enabled design to maximize vertical space and sustainability.

An official infographic shared by the CM highlights key features, including Rs 850 crore FDI, 10,000+ new jobs, LEED Platinum rating, and FAR 7-enabled vertical architecture.

The project is expected to further strengthen Kerala's reputation as an investment destination, while generating high-value employment and boosting the state's global presence in digital innovation. (ANI)

