The ongoing five-match T20I bilateral series between hosts Australia national cricket team, and India national cricket team is tied 1-1. The first T20I was washed out by rain, the second one saw Aussies win easily by a four-wicket margin and 40 balls to spare, while the third one was bagged in by India, as they claimed victory by five wickets. Now, it is time for the IND vs AUS 4th T20I 2025, which is scheduled to be hosted at the Carrara Oval in Queensland. IND v AUS 4th T20I 2025: Indian Bowling Coach Morne Morkel Says Management Seeks Right Team Combination ‘With ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Around the Corner’.

The India vs Australia 3rd T20I 2025 was an absolute blockbuster, which started with the Men in Blue winning the toss and electing to ball first. The Aussies batted strong, scoring 186/6 in the first innings. Given an opportunity, Arshdeep Singh shone with his three-wicket haul (3/35). Team India chased the target in 18.3 overs, scoring 188/5. Washington Sundar starred with the bat, scoring 49 runs off 23 balls. Check below for weather updates of the next game, so a similar action can be hoped for, unlike the first T20I, which was washed out.

Queensland Weather Updates Live Report for IND vs AUS 4th T20I 2025

The IND vs AUS 4th T20I 2025 is scheduled to be played at the Carrara Oval in Queensland on Thursday, November 6, starting at 1:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). It is good news for cricket fans as the weather forecast in Gold Coast, Queensland, shows no halt in the match due to rain. The atmosphere is expected to be cloudy, with the temperature spanning around a decent 21 degrees Celsius during the game. When is IND vs AUS 4th T20I 2025 Match? What is The H2H Record? Who Are The Key Players? Read India vs Australia Match Preview.

Carrara Oval Pitch Report for IND vs AUS 4th T20I 2025

Batting might feel at the Carrara Oval. The surface here in Queensland offers good bounce, assisting pacers with movement. Playing shots here can be really, really tough. Spinners might also receive some help from the pitch, but initially, it is Eden for pacers only. Low scores should be no surprise.

