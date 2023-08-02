PNN

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 2: The enchanting allure and rich tourism potential of Gods Own Country, Kerala, took center stage in Delhi during the grand 'Showcase Kerala' event, an extraordinary initiative by Raviz Hotels and Resorts. This event marked a significant milestone in the Kerala Tourism special promotion, announced by Dr. B Ravi Pillai, Chairman of R P Group, as part of the momentous Golden Jubilee celebrations of the iconic destinations 'Kovalam' and 'The Leela Raviz Kovalam.'

The event, held at The Leela Ambience Gurugram, witnessed the participation of distinguished dignitaries from the realms of travel trade, tourism, culture, and eminent social influencers, making it a splendid convergence.

The 'Showcase Kerala' event was a delightful journey into the rich tapestry of Kerala's traditional art forms and flavors, thoughtfully curated to highlight the three captivating regions of Travancore, Central Kerala, and Malabar. Attendees were enthralled by mesmerizing performances of Oppana, Margam Kali, Padayani, Theyyam, and Shinkari Melam, showcasing the vibrant heritage of the state.

Culinary aficionados were treated to a feast of authentic cuisines, with the delectable 'Raviz Nirvana' taking center stage, accompanied by an array of other gastronomic delights that represent the essence of Kerala's culinary legacy.

RP Group - India Vice President, Asish Nair conveyed, "We are extremely overwhelmed with the warm response received for these show case. After the successful events in Kochi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Calicut, Madurai and New Delhi, we are planning similar activations in Mumbai, Pune and Ahmedabad as well as some international locations.

Raviz Hotels and Resorts in Kerala includes four 5-star luxury resorts and hotels. The Leela Raviz Kovalam, The Leela Raviz Ashtamudi, The Raviz Kadavu, and The Raviz Calicut, each offering a unique blend of luxury and tradition, making them ideal gateways to explore the captivating beauty of Kerala.

Leela Raviz Hotel's delegates Sam Philip, Biju Palet, Reshma Godbole, Rohit Kuttadan, Prem Kamal, Sarath M. S. Pramesh M K, Ayan Paul, Alok Chakraborty, Pradeep Ludhani, Digvijay Divakar also attended.

