New Delhi [India], August 2: The gemstone market today is completely unorganised, with no corporate structure or trusted framework in place. In the absence of accountability, mistrust dominates the trade. Customers are often sold heated, treated, or synthetic gemstones falsely labelled as real and natural. Many buyers, unaware of what they are receiving, unknowingly pay for products that don't match the promises made by sellers.

Adding to the problem is the collapse of credibility in certification. Numerous private labs are willing to issue certificates for as little as ₹100-₹200, often writing whatever is asked of them. This has rendered even lab reports unreliable, leaving customers with little to no assurance of authenticity.

The Opportunity to Lead a New Era

Despite these challenges, this disorganised landscape presents a unique opportunity--to rebuild trust and reshape the way gemstones are bought and sold. With years of commitment to quality and consumer awareness, Khanna Gems is prepared to lead this transformation.

In fact, the company has long been vocal about malpractice in the trade. In 2017, it launched a public campaign to raise awareness about fake and treated gemstones flooding the market. That same vision now drives the brand toward its next bold move--using advanced technology to set new industry standards.

"Trust is not built by words, it's built by truth. Our goal is to expose the truth in an unregulated market. When people realise how they are being cheated, they will naturally shift to the one who tells them the truth." -- Pankaj Khanna, Chairman, Khanna Gems

AI Gemologist: Bringing Truth to the Surface

To solve the core issue of mistrust, Khanna Gems is developing a groundbreaking innovation--the AI Gemologist. This proprietary machine will address the four most crucial questions every buyer has but cannot verify today:

- Is the gemstone real or fake?

- What is the origin of the gemstone?

- Has the gemstone undergone any treatment?

- What should be the actual price of the gemstone?

By offering scientifically-backed answers to these questions, the AI Gemologist will bring clarity, confidence, and fairness to gemstone transactions--something the market has long been missing.

A Technology That Builds Trust and Value

This solution will not only empower consumers but will also act as a new revenue stream and a strong marketing toolfor Khanna Gems. By enabling customers to get their gemstones evaluated in-store with complete transparency, the company is setting a new benchmark for what ethical gemstone selling should look like.

"AI will do in the gemstone market what no one has done so far. With one machine, we will answer the four most important questions every buyer has. It will solve the problem of mistrust and make Khanna Gems the most trusted name in the industry."--Aaradhya Dev Khanna, Director & CEO, Khanna Gems

Leading with Purpose, Backed by Innovation

Khanna Gems is not just in the business of selling gemstones--it is on a mission to transform the industry itself. By combining transparency, technology, and trust, the company is building a future where consumers are empowered, sellers are accountable, and every gemstone tells the truth.

