Juventus will be facing fellow Italian side Reggiana in a club friendly as the Bianconeri look to build some momentum ahead of a crucial campaign. Having finished fourth in the Serie A last term, the team under manager Igor Tudor will look to find a way to claim the championship. The club recently participated in the FIFA Club World Cup and were knocked out in the Round of 16 by Real Madrid. Opponents Reggiana ply their trade in the Serie B and playing against a team of the quality of Juventus will be give them a big boost. Juventus versus Reggiana will start at 2:30 PM IST. Arsenal 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur, Club Friendly: Pape Matar Sarr Nets Stunning Long Ranger To Hand Gunners Shock Defeat (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Juventus will be without the services of Nicolo Savona and Juan Cabal due to injuries. Kenan Yildiz, the Turkish star, could dominate the opponent's defence with pace and trickery. Manuel Locatelli is the one who makes them tick in midfield with his range of passing. Andrea Cambiaso will be deployed as a wing-back, providing the team with the much-needed width. Francisco Conceição is another player with a lot of potential and will be confident of a good showing.

Reggiana have never defeated Juventus, losing four times and drawing twice in their previous six meetings. In terms of team news, Mario Sampirisi is not match fit and will likely miss out. Natan Girma and Cedric Gondo will be the attackers tasked with the goal-scoring responsibility in the final third. Tobias Reinhart will sit back and try and shield the backline. FC Seoul 3-7 Barcelona, Club Friendly 2025: Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres Net Braces, Robert Lewandowski on Target as Catalan Giants Register Big Win in Pre-Season (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Juventus vs Reggiana Match Details

Match Juventus vs Reggiana Date Saturday, August 2 Time 2:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Juventus Training Center Live Streaming, Telecast Details Juventus website (worldwide) and DAZN (for fans in Italy)

When Is Juventus vs Reggiana, Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025 Match? Date Time and Venue

Juventus will take on Reggiana in a pre-season club friendly on Saturday, August 2. The Juventus vs Reggiana club friendly 2025 match is set to be played at the Juventus Training Centre and it starts at 2:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time),

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast of Juventus vs Reggiana Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025 Match?

Unfortunately, there is no broadcast partner of Juventus' pre-season games in India for the 2025-26 season. Therefore, the Juventus vs Reggiana pre-season friendly match live telecast viewing option will not be available on the TV channels. For the Juventus vs Reggiana online viewing option, read more.

Is Juventus vs Reggiana, Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025–26 Match, Live Online Streaming Available?

Juventus' official website will provide Juventus vs Reggiana live streaming online. Fans globally can tune in to the Juventus website to watch the Juventus vs Reggiana live streaming. Those looking to watch from Italy will need to tune in to DAZN to watch Juventus vs Reggiana live streaming online. Juventus will dominate the game from the onset and should secure an easy win here

