PNN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 14: Khazanchi Jewellers Limited (BSE: 543953), one of the leading Indian jewellery companies specializing in gold, diamonds, precious stones, and bullion items has successfully onboarded Malabar Gold & Diamonds Limited, one of the world's largest jewellery retailers into its customer portfolio. This development represents a bold leap forward in the Company's institutional business strategy a definitive endorsement of its product design capabilities, supply scalability, and operational trust.

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss 19': Transgender Athlete Anaya Bangar Approached for Salman Khan's Upcoming Reality Show? Here's What We Know.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds is the flagship company of the Malabar Group, a leading diversified Indian business conglomerate. Established in 1993 in Kerala, the company has grown into one of the world's largest jewellery retailers, with a network of 400+ outlets across 13 countries and a presence spanning India, Middle East, Far East, USA, UK, Canada, and Australia. With an annual turnover of USD 7.5 billion and 14 manufacturing units across India and the GCC, Malabar offers a portfolio of 12 exclusive jewellery brands, serving a wide spectrum of consumer preferences through retail stores, design centres, wholesale units, and factories.

The association with Malabar Gold & Diamonds will allow the Company to significantly enhance its production utilization, improve revenue visibility, and reinforce its position in the B2B jewellery supply segment. It will provide access to steady, high-volume institutional orders and elevate its brand positioning by aligning with a globally admired client.

Also Read | 'Cannot Ignore Pahalgam': Supreme Court Expresses Caution on Jammu and Kashmir’s Statehood Pleas.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Rajesh Mehta, Chairman & Joint Managing Director, Khazanchi Jewellers Limited said, "Partnering with Malabar Gold & Diamonds is a transformational moment for the Company. Their global stature and stringent quality benchmarks are a strong validation of our design capabilities, manufacturing excellence, and commitment to timely delivery. It reinforces our credibility in the institutional gold jewellery segment and reflects the trust we've built over five decades.

This association is more than just a business collaboration; it opens up long-term growth opportunities for us across India and potentially global markets. With our expanding product portfolio, strong design infrastructure, and focus on purity and precision, we are well-positioned to scale new heights in the B2B jewellery sector."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)