New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): kindlife - India's fastest-growing beauty and wellness platform-has announced a new series of initiatives under Kind Circle aimed at building a sustainable business where self-care and planet-care are not in isolation.

"The impact of waste on the environment is annihilating. Planet care is no longer an option but an urgency. We, at kindlife, believe that even a single step taken in that direction counts, and we are making it easier for consumers to make a kindmove," says Radhika Ghai, Founder & CEO, Kindlife.

"Our commitment to sustainability encompasses not just the brands we curate, but also our ethos of maximizing the use of existing resources. It's a long-term commitment that's developed into a way of life," she adds.

As part of the Kind Circle, consumers will be able to share their empty beauty bottles, tubes, jars, and more across all brands. And unlike other players, kindlife will be accepting not just plastic but glass and aluminum packaging too. All consumers will have to do is wash out the empties, fill out a form, and courier them to kindlife. In order to incentivise eco-conscious choices, customers will be rewarded with kinders-kindlife's loyalty program wherein 1 kinder will be equal to 1 rupee.

kindlife is keen on integrating low carbon strategy into its business to address the climate change goals. and actions to commit to UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The platform has partnered with local artists who will repurpose and upcycle the empties.

Targeted toward conscious consumers, kindlife is a beauty and wellness platform where consumers can shop, learn and share what's good for you and the planet. The platform currently has 400+ kindcode approved brands (plant-based, organic, toxin-free, eco-conscious, or cruelty-free) across beauty, nutrition and home care.

