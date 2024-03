NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 12: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, has enhanced its personal loan repertoire by partnering with Kissht, a popular name in India's instant digital loan landscape. This collaboration marks the inception of a valuable partnership, with Kissht's focus on quick approvals and flexible terms providing a convenient financial solution to users.

Also Read | Arsenal vs FC Porto, UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch UCL Round of 16 Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Through Bajaj Markets, Kissht provides convenient access to funds for immediate needs. Borrowers can get up to Rs 2 Lakhs with flexible repayment terms of up to 2 years. Notably, Kissht imposes no foreclosure charges, offering greater repayment flexibility. Additionally, Kissht boasts a remarkable disbursal time of just 5 minutes, ensuring quick access to funds.

Kissht Personal Loan on Bajaj Markets provides a swift and convenient solution for immediate financial needs. This partnership expands Bajaj Markets' offerings, providing customers with diverse options to meet their financial needs.

Also Read | 'The Captain and the Coach Will Decide', Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan Reveals Owner's Take on Selecting MS Dhoni's Potential Successor.

Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv and one of the fastest-growing fintech companies in India, is a digital marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories - Loans, Cards, Insurance, Investments, Payments, Pocket Insurance and VAS. Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer "India ka Financial Supermarket". A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products which can help them achieve their financial life goals. Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Markets has since then built a very strong business as a techfin. It offers a wide gamut of Digital Technology Services which span across Digital Applications, Enterprise Solutions, Data Engineering, Business Analytics, Quality Engineering and Cloud Services.

Visit Bajaj Markets website or download Bajaj Markets' app from Play Store or App Store to experience "India ka Financial Supermarket"

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)