Durg/ Bhilai (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 28: KK Modi University (KKMU), one of the best private universities based in Chhattisgarh, organized a groundbreaking session on spiritual, mental, and physical wellness at its campus in Durg. Staying true to its mission of holistic education, KKMU collaborated with Sanctum founders Luuk Melisse, a former Dutch professional dancer and fitness guru, and Gabriel Olszewski, to offer a one-of-a-kind experience. The session by Sanctum combined high-intensity workouts with mindfulness and expressive movement, leaving a lasting impact on students and faculty alike.

Charu Modi, Founder and Chancellor of KK Modi University, shared her thoughts, "At KKMU, we believe in going beyond traditional education to nurture the all-round growth of our students. It's not just about academic excellence but also about empowering our students to thrive in every sphere of life--physically, mentally, and emotionally. The Sanctum experience was a perfect fit for this vision, offering our students a truly transformative opportunity to grow and connect with themselves at a deeper level."

The unique 50-minute session by Sanctum was a multi-sensorial journey designed to unlock potential of the young students of the university through movement, mindfulness, and storytelling. Equipped with headphones, Over 300 participants were guided through immersive breathing exercises, dynamic movements, and rhythmic storytelling, all set to an electrifying soundtrack. This distinctive format, which has gained global recognition and features in Vogue and a BBC documentary, blends physical edginess with mental clarity to help participants achieve mindful euphoria and personal discovery.

A participant, Charu Jain, MBA 2024, shared her thoughts, saying, "This session was truly a life-changing experience for me. I felt a deep connection with myself during the journey, and it brought me a sense of spiritual awakening I had never experienced before. It's an experience I will carry with me for a lifetime."

Luuk Melisse, Founder, Sanctum, remarked on the experience, "The energy and enthusiasm at KK Modi University were infectious! It was truly inspiring to work with such vibrant and curious young minds. The atmosphere on campus fosters a sense of innovation and creativity that made our session incredibly special."

KK Modi University has carved a unique space for itself in India through its modern education. The university offers undergraduate, postgraduate, and diploma programs across diverse disciplines. Known for its career-focused approach, KKMU's cutting-edge programs are designed to prepare students for the challenges of the digital age. By fostering innovation, collaboration, and a builder mindset, the university ensures that its students are not only academically sound but also well-rounded individuals ready to make their mark in the world.

KK Modi University is a career-focused university that offers innovative courses to prepare students for successful careers. Recognized by UGC, the university emphasizes interaction with experienced faculty and international academic partnerships for a holistic learning experience. Based in Durg, Chhattisgarh, India and catering to national and international students, the university offers under graduate, post graduate and diploma courses across various disciplines including include BTech - CSE with Specialisations, BCA with Certifications, BBA, BDes Communication Design, BCom, BSc in Nutrition & Dietetics, Bachelors in Tourism and Travel Management, Lateral BSc Industrial Engineering, MBA, Executive MBA, MCA, MCom (Hons), MTech, PhD, and Diploma in Computer Application (DCA), Design, and Fashion Design etc.

