PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 10: KNOT, one of Mumbai's fastest-growing 60-minute fashion delivery platform, has raised $5 million in a fresh funding round, led by 12 Flags with continued participation from existing investors Kae Capital and Boundless Ventures.

Also Read | Raipur DSP Kalpana Verma Accused of Love Scam, Extorting INR 2 Crore, Car and Diamond Ring; Denies Allegations Amid WhatsApp Chat Leak.

* Round also saw existing investors - Kae Capital and Boundless Ventures - double down on the vertical quick-commerce play

This new funding comes just three months after KNOT announced its earlier round in August 2025, underscoring strong investor conviction in the company's rapid execution, rising consumer adoption, and the scalability of its ambition to define the instant fashion-commerce category in India.

Also Read | Congress Government Tables Hate Speech Bill in Karnataka Assembly Amid Strong Opposition From BJP Leaders.

Founded in 2025 by IIT Bombay graduates Archit Nanda and Rachit Bansal, KNOT is reimagining how India discovers and shops fashion, combining hyperlocal distribution, creator-led discovery, and doorstep trials to deliver a frictionless, on-demand experience for Gen Z and millennial shoppers.

"For us, the real opportunity lies at the intersection of culture and commerce," said Archit Nanda, Founder and CEO of KNOT. "Fashion today is shaped by creators, micro-trends, and real people, not catalog pages. KNOT brings that cultural energy to your doorstep within 60 minutes. With most of our previous round still untouched, this new capital adds fuel to scale our network and expand the KNOT experience to more users across geographies"

"The speed of cultural change is outpacing the speed of retail, giving rise to the need for ultra-fast, mood-based fashion. KNOT is tapping into this behaviour trend - young shoppers want style that matches the moment," - said Rakesh Kapoor, Founder and CIO of 12 Flags. "The scale of the opportunity is exciting -- millions of occasions each day where people want to look and feel their best. We're proud to partner with Archit and Rachit - a team building not just a business, but a new way India chooses its fashion -- fast, fearless and full of self-expression."

KNOT has already reached 350+ daily orders - a 3X surge in just 3 months. With this new capital, KNOT will expand its 60-minute delivery network in Mumbai and other geographies, strengthening micro-warehousing, routing efficiency, and last-mile operations to support higher order volumes. The company is also expanding its brand portfolio and is onboarding leading premium labels including Jack & Jones, Vero Moda, Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, and Allen Solly. These partnerships significantly broaden KNOT's assortment across various fashion lifestyle segments, reinforcing its vision of being India's fastest, most curated fashion discovery engine.

"KNOT is not just making fashion faster. They're rebuilding the AI-driven infrastructure for how the next generation discovers, tries, and buys," - said Natasha Malpani, Founder of Boundless Ventures. "Their ability to combine fit intelligence, curated demand, and high-velocity fulfilment is creating a new operating system for fashion in India. We backed them early and are doubling down because they're defining a new category."

The company's standout features include:

* AI Try-On: A virtual try-on feature helps users preview styles digitally before ordering, reducing decision fatigue and return rates* 60-Minute Delivery: Customers can receive their fashion orders in an hour, ideal for last-minute plans, impulsive buys, or simply the need to shop for daily wear in the comfort of your home.* Try 'n Buy: Customers can try on their order in their private space and instantly return what doesn't work - offering convenience and flexibility previously unheard of in online fashion.KNOT's momentum reflects a broader shift in India's fashion landscape: shoppers now expect speed, curation, trust, and personalization, not long delivery windows and uncertain fits. For a generation that values immediacy, KNOT is building the operating system of instant fashion.

About KNOT:

KNOT is building the next-gen fashion commerce layer for India - where discovery, trial, and fulfillment happen instantly. By enabling 60-minute delivery with a Try-&-Buy experience, KNOT blends the convenience of online shopping with the confidence of offline retail, directly at home.

The platform is designed for a generation that values speed, flexibility, and zero friction. As shopping behavior shifts toward immediacy and local availability, KNOT aims to become the default fashion destination for Gen Z and young millennials. The company is backed by leading early-stage investors including Kae Capital, WEH Ventures, iSeed, All In Capital, Titan Capital, and Sparrow Capital.

Website: www.knotnow.co | Instagram: www.instagram.com/knotnow.co

About 12 Flags:

12 Flags is a consumer-focused investment firm founded by Rakesh Kapoor, former Global CEO of Reckitt Benckiser--the powerhouse behind iconic brands such as Dettol, Harpic, and Durex. The investment firm provides patient, long-term capital to early-growth companies in the consumer brands, healthcare, and consumer internet sectors.

12 Flags partners closely with founders to help build enduring, category-leading businesses. The firm's approach blends strategic guidance, operational expertise, and a sharp focus on branding, governance, performance management, and sustainable growth.

Website: www.12flags.com | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/12-flags

About Kae Capital:

Kae Capital is a pioneer of early-stage investing in India, focused on tech startups, and has been investing in India for 10+ years. Founded in 2012, and based out of Bengaluru and Mumbai, Kae is a sector-agnostic fund that invests in pre-seed to pre-series A stages.

Kae partners with passionate founders and teams, building for Indian and global markets. Kae aims to be an all-weather partner to its portfolio founders, enabling them to build enduring companies.

Website: www.kae-capital.com | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/kaecapital

About Boundless Ventures:

Boundless Ventures is an AI-native fund backing globally ambitious founders. We invest across science, systems, and identity, from AI to automation, hardware, and deep technology.

Boundless takes companies from first cheque to IPO, combining a global perspective with a design-led, founder-first approach. We offer capital, narrative, and network to help category-defining companies scale.

Website: www.boundlessvc.com LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/boundlessvc

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2842403/KNOT_Cofounders.jpgPhoto: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2842402/KNOT_Funding.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)