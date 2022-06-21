New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI/SRV): KONPARE, a comprehensive OSHC (Overseas Students Health Cover) comparison portal, has partnered with more than 1300+ education and migration consultancies. From KONPARE, agents get real-time quotes from the top-most government-approved insurance providers.

KONPARE was launched in 2021 with the purpose to help consultants eliminate the tedious manual process of purchasing insurance from an individual provider. Instead, through "Smart Workflow Automation" tools like KONPARE, they can streamline their work & can sell 20 per cent more policies at the same time. With the overload of information available in the market, it is likely for agents to overlook the fundamentals of overseas student health covers.KONPARE is bridging this gap by helping them find policies and their benefits, all-at-one-place.

KONPARE was developed and designed to enhance 'The Buyer Value'. Being one of the flagship products of KONZE, it is power-packed with functions to simplify agents' work.

Beyond comparison, consultants can also manage leads, share quotes on social media, track sales, measure analytics, and get their commission reports with just a few clicks from their "Partner Portal".

Agents can sign up free for the OSHC portal and even can integrate the widget on their website. The widget is not only compatible with most websites but also you can edit the look and feel as per your brand theme.

KONPARE projects a clear "Unique Value Proposition" to its partner agents. Besides, the option from choosing the best policy for their clients, it stands at the pinnacle to address the following aspects:

- Best policy management portal

- Exclusively B2B (business-to-business)

- Instant policy to accelerate visa lodging

- Whitelabel solution

- Secure payment

- Trustworthy and reliable

Day and night, KONPARE is always evolving in terms of benefiting agents more with a 360-degree approach. A few upcoming enhancements that will benefit agents are by adding insurance services for other destinations such as the UK, USA, and Europe and not just OSHC for Australia.

Additionally, a few of the other auxiliary services which help students post-arrival like accommodation, bank accounts, sim cards, and more can be included.

For now, a few of our partnered consultants such as Aussizz Group, Knowball, Active Study Australia, Global Assist, Palmer Migration, and many more are enjoying the time saved, increased productivity, and efficient team collaboration.

KONPARE also helps to easily manage leads once the widget is integrated into the website for fast comparison. The availability of options and flow of information makes decision-making easier for the clients. The education consultants can also send personalized quotes to increase brand visibility.

Through KONPARE, KONZE aims to unleash the potential of small and medium businesses. Even the other products of KONZE such as KONDESK, KONCHECK, SearchMyANZSCO, and KONSIGN are going to reform the traditional way of working.

In a nutshell, KONPARE streamlines the operations by saving time, money, and resources. It helps to bypass individual collaboration and agreements from providers, scale performance with less manual interactions, and reduce the commission cycle to gain revenue stability.

"With KONPARE, our education and migration consultancy partners can get access to Australia's leading health insurance providers and help their clients choose the best OSHC Policy. The versatility of KONPARE's features makes it more than a comparison tool. It also adds value to the businesses of our partners", said Palak Shah, CEO of KONZE.

To know more visit: https://www.KONPARE.online/

