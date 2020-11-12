Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 12 (ANI/BusinessWire India): 'Kooku Premium', the niche segment of Kooku OTT App, is launching its latest suspense thriller 'Anomaly' on November 15, 2020. The four-part series will be launched on Kooku Web and Kooku OTT App. Buoyed by sustainable growth in its subscription, Kooku OTT App had launched 'Kooku Premium', a segment that will offer content with a top star cast, gripping script and larger than life screenplay. With this additional offering, Kooku OTT App has knocked on the doors of the A-Lister OTT App League. 'Kooku Premium' had launched suspense drama 'Chitthi' last month. As a part of its festive offering to its subscribers, Kooku OTT App has automatically upgraded all its subscribers with an additional subscription to 'Kooku Premium', without any extra fee. Subscribers have to just update their app from the Google Play Store and 'Kooku Premium' will start flashing on their app. They will then be able to enjoy premium content, in addition to their existing loved content on the app. The second series of 'Kooku Premium', 'Anomaly' is a gripping script that peels off layers of suspense as the series progresses. Karma decides the Chakravyuh of after-life for Abhishek, who is atoning the guilt of a heinous crime committed by him. He is trapped in the labyrinth of his Karma and caught in the whirlpool of punishment, in a cycle preordained by his Boss. Will Abhishek be able to free from this vortex and end his sufferings? https://assets.pinterest.com/ext/embed.html?id=781726447816005740

Mystery unravels on November 15, 2020 only on 'Kooku Premium'. Directed by Azaad Bharti, 'Anomaly' brings to life the vortex of emotion Abhishek goes through. The envious star cast of 'Anomaly' features leading names like Ruslaan Mumtaz, Neeta Shetty, Bikramjeet Kanwarpal, Shravani Goswami, Sreejita De, Hemant Pandey and Amrita Nagia. Official Trailer of 'Anomaly' https://youtu.be/YmtlWzfOsEA

Kooku app was launched in January 2020 and has been offering popular programs on its platform. Appeal of Kooku App is not only across the length and breadth of India but it also boasts of viewership from countries such as US, UK, Canada and other countries. Kooku has ~ 10 lakh active monthly users, with weekly user engagement being over 2 hours and 30 minutes. As a responsible OTT player, Kooku successfully weaves in a social message in the storyline of its programs, thus delivering socially conscious entertainment.

Kooku is available on Android and on the web.

YouTube: youtube.com/c/KOOKUapp/Facebook: facebook.com/kookudotappTwitter: twitter.com/KOOKUappInstagram: instagram.com/KOOKU.APP

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

