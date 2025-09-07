Seoul [South Korea], September 7 (ANI): Korean business leaders have called for regulatory reforms to boost the growth of Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), as per a report by Pulse, the English service of Maeil Business Newspaper Korea.

The urge from the leaders came as it was found that only four out of every 10,000 small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in South Korea advance to mid-market status.

At the launch of the Corporate Growth Forum held in Seoul on Thursday, Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Chairman Chey Tae-won highlighted the need to overhaul regulatory structures that, he said, are stifling business momentum at every stage of expansion.

"As long as these size-based rules remain, some firms choose to stay small or even split operations to avoid moving up and facing more restrictions," Chey said, according to the Pulse.

KCCI data showed large companies posted average annual sales growth of 10.5 per cent between 1994 and 2004 and 10 per cent between 2004 and 2014. The rate, however, plunged to 2.6 per cent from 2014 to 2023.

SME growth also slowed, dropping from 8.7 and 9.3 per cent in earlier decades to 5.4 per cent more recently. Between 2020 and 2023, just 0.04 per cent of SMEs grew into mid-market firms, while only 1.4 per cent of mid-sized companies became large caps.

Research by KCCI and Professor Kim Young-ju of Pusan National University identified 343 differential regulations across 12 economic laws and 6,000 punitive economic provisions.

Chey urged a shift away from policies that protect companies solely for being small, toward incentives that reward those pursuing growth.

Song Seung-heon, managing partner of McKinsey Korea, agreed, noting government aid alone has limits. Song highlighted the need for market-based safeguards and rewards that help firms build sustainable growth plans.

About 30 officials and business leaders attended, including Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol, Federation of Korean Industries Vice Chairman Kim Chang-beom, Federation of Middle Market Enterprises of Korea Executive Vice Chairman Lee Ho-joon, Employment and Labour Minister Kim Young-hoon, First Vice Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Moon Shin-hak, Democratic Party Representative Choi Ki-sang, and People Power Party Representative Kim Eun-hye.

Koo pledged the government would "mobilize all available resources" to help Korean companies compete globally. (ANI)

