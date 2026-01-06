BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 6: KRAFTON India ushers in 2026 with a brand-new set of redeem codes for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), marking the first reward drop of the year. As part of BGMI's ongoing daily engagement campaign, players now have the opportunity to unlock the Ducky Fighter Set, adding a fun and distinctive cosmetic upgrade to their in-game collection while starting the new year with exclusive rewards.

Redeem codes are valid until 28th February 2026 and can be redeemed only on BGMI's official channels. Redeem Codes:1. HNZCZKBS84JD9EDB2. HNZDZ4ASVA4XQ55P3. HNZEZBJEFAXJKNT44. HNZFZNX3K7TPG5KV5. HNZGZBJNPGW838NG6. HNZHZCTHUSNDFTER7. HNZIZB9V7TTWSBPD8. HNZJZ7ASX85QNG559. HNZKZDGWBEGGRA7V10. HNZLZSJSXDGMNT8X11. HNZMZCKEA7W87QKA12. HNZNZUTANSRDDD4313. HNZOZMM9SFMACWH314. HNZPZREX7RPDKV9E15. HNZQZV9VFHG9AE5F16. HNZRZHU7AF4HFMPV17. HNZVZG8FWGPPW4UH18. HNZTZ5B9QTV66SMU19. HNZUZJTMWKU3AMU920. HNZBAZBFRHSUDFAC21. HNZBBZHSD4XH336U22. HNZBCZGJW6KNHCJ523. HNZBDZPAUG6A85KE24. HNZBEZ6B9UJMWUB625. HNZBFZTWMVDFH6CN26. HNZBGZ7AUU9CRXEA27. HNZBHZWB6CF7FKGW28. HNZBIZRATXDEQUBK29. HNZBJZ7XMSQ4SUAW30. HNZBKZH5B3U5F6JQ31. HNZBLZ8V3T4VBRBK32. HNZBMZVAJJBBW43C33. HNZBNZPE6QFV77A734. HNZBOZQEM4JK6URE35. HNZBPZ3KHGM54CKF36. HNZBQZ66GJ6U6TS837. HNZBRZVV7WDA58AH38. HNZBVZX7QWH955KN39. HNZBTZV4FHVE3JWH40. HNZBUZM365WPDGPM41. HNZCAZT3JKDG3MEV42. HNZCBZ5JT4VH3JQ843. HNZCCZHBPRJXF4QK44. HNZCDZSWT5GMG47G45. HNZCEZQQW3XJAMEW46. HNZCFZWDAXQETVVF47. HNZCGZAB8W5JMFF448. HNZCHZTRE35KNWUQ49. HNZCIZ3WFU6DB84550. HNZCJZNB6E9MBDDM51. HNZCKZBWHH6KSJPS52. HNZCLZXBEGMVRQKX53. HNZCMZ35WAVM8S5354. HNZCNZ8UQT8ND74855. HNZCOZ443HTSCQVP56. HNZCPZKJCBP5MD8B57. HNZCQZAUBSETRSGV58. HNZCRZ45WCNRX78F59. HNZCVZRNVWS4WTJX Steps to redeem:Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:- Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem- Step 2: Enter your Character ID- Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code- Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm "Code redeemed successfully"- Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail Rules to Remember:- A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first come first served basis- A user cannot redeem a code twice- Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days or the mail will expire- If a player is among the first 10 users to redeem the code, a message will confirm "Code redeemed successfully". Otherwise, users will see "Code expired" or a similar message- Each user account can redeem only one code per day- Rewards must be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.

