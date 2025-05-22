BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 22: KRAFTON India has announced its investment in Shuru, a fast-growing hyperlocal community app delivering local updates connecting users across India. The Series A funding round led by KRAFTON India also included participation from existing investor Omidyar Network India and Eximius Ventures.

Shuru provides general trending updates, local shop information, buy-sell listings, and classifieds, empowering local communities and serving over 2 million monthly active users in India.

Hyperlocal platforms have seen significant success in India and globally. The collaboration will enable KRAFTON India to engage with regional audiences, drive grassroots-level community connect, and broaden reach for its games across local markets in India. With KRAFTON India's expertise and support, Shuru aims to extend high engagement games and features to its fast-growing userbase.

Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO, KRAFTON India, commented, "The hyperlocal digital ecosystem in India holds immense promise, and we see it as a vital driver of connectivity and community engagement. Shuru is uniquely positioned to lead this transformation in India. Shuru's user-centric approach aligns with KRAFTON India's vision of providing tailored experiences for local users across the country. We are excited about the possibilities this partnership will unlock in reaching grassroots audiences."

Mayank Bhangadia, CEO & Co-Founder - Shuru App, added, "Imagine an India where every village, town, and city is connected, empowered, and thriving. Shuru App is making this vision a reality. With 650,000+ locations on board and recently crossing 1 crore installations, we're creating a platform that will redefine the way Indians live, work, and interact. As we continue to grow, we're unlocking unprecedented opportunities for civic engagement, local updates, and business development - and we're just getting started. The partnership with KRAFTON India opens unparalleled opportunities for Shuru to innovate and scale. Their expertise in engaging diverse user bases, particularly in gaming and entertainment, complements our vision of building India's leading hyperlocal platform. We look forward to leveraging this partnership to empower and resonate with users across India."

Nihansh Bhat, Lead - Corporate Development, KRAFTON India, emphasized, "This investment is a natural extension of our strategy to partner with Indian startups and emerging ecosystems like hyperlocal platforms. By working closely with Shuru, we aim to enhance user experiences, amplify regional connect, and contribute meaningfully to the evolving Indian hyperlocal digital landscape."

With about $200 million invested in Indian startups, the collaboration with Shuru is another milestone in KRAFTON India's commitment to fostering India's burgeoning startup ecosystem.

