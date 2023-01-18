New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI/ATK): Global Singer Dilbagh Singh entertained hundreds at Lohri Di Sham at Lokhandwala Grounds, Andheri (W) on Jan 12, organized by Kiran Phadnis and Seema Kohli of Kuckoo Tales, Gurpreet Kaur Chadha of Punjabi Global Association.

Besides singer Dilbagh Singh who set the floor afire, Kiran Phadnis, Gurpreet Kaur Chadha, Seema Sodhi, Dr. Jaspinder Narula, Upasana Singh, Navin Prabhakar, Deepshikha Nagpal, Nanak Singh, Harpreet Kaur, Ridima Tiwari, Jaskaran Singh, Abhishek Awasthi, Nilu Kohli, Karan Singh Chhabra, Rakesh Bedi, Rajesh Puri, Basannt R Rasiwasia, Raja Sagoo, Arvinder Singh, Rupali Suri, Ananya Chadha, Gananay Chadha, Jatin Suri, Sahil Multy Khan, Kanchi Singh, Rajiv Thakur and Dr Anusha Srinivasan Iyer of Naarad PR and Image Strategists (Media Directors) and Vishal Kapoor, GM, Hotel Radisson Blu (Hospitality Partner) were present at the event.

Dilbagh is known for his hit numbers "Thodi Jinni Peeti Hai", "Mari Gali" from Tanu Weds Manu: Returns among many others. Echo organisers Kiran Phadnis and Gurdip Singh, "this event was very special to us as it aimed to bring back joy and laughter with dance and some sumptuous fare with Lohri. Everyone is longing for some fun and this festival with an entertainer like Dilbagh Singh was the best way to dance your way happily into the year that comes!".

"Dilbagh is popular among youth and seniors alike. He can make you dance like there is no tomorrow, and in a matter of moments transport you into another romantic world. Such is his prowess. I am sure everyone was looking for a way to herald the new year with celebrations and Lohri was another reason to come together and have a ball," concludes Gurpreet Kaur Chadha, the driving force behind Punjabi Global Association.

