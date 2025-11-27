Ceremony organized to pay tribute to the 26/11 martyrs and honor their families, 51 Lakhs donated to the Mumbai Police Welfare Fund

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 27: To thwart the 26/11 terrorist attack in Mumbai, the Mumbai Police, the NSG, and several security agencies fought together against the terrorists. Many brave Mumbai Police personnel were martyred in this attack. On November 26, 2025, philanthropist and businessman Kushal Suresh Dhuri and Manish successfully organized the IFTAA (Indian Film and Television Academic Awards 2025) awards ceremony to pay tribute to those martyrs and honor their families. GST Commissioner CS Mishra was the chief guest. Kushal Dhuri announced a cheque of ₹51 Lakhs to the Mumbai Police Welfare Foundation. The main objective of donating this amount is to work for the welfare of police personnel and their families, which includes healthcare, education, housing and other assistance.

Organized by Manish Dhuri and Kushal Dhuri, the award show saw the presence of many dignitaries

including IRS CS Mishra, Abhijeet Panse, Ganesh Thakur, Sandeep Yadav, Ashok Wankhede Journalist, Haroon Khan MLA, Abhijeet Rane, Sanjay Kadam, Deepesh Nirupam, Vijay Thakkar DLH, Harsh Sachdev Lexi Group, Fahim Batliwala SIMCA and Jaydev Gupta who were honored.

Actor Amol Bavdhankar was also present to support Kushal Suresh Dhuri's initiative and was honored with this award. The show was directed by producer-director Rajiv Chaudhary and co-organized by Surendra Pal.

Kushal Suresh Dhuri welcomed and honored all the guests.

The event was attended by Nilesh Malhotra, Vijay Patkar, Vinod Mehta, Chaitanya Padukone, Aarti Nagpal, Yogesh Lakhani of Bright Outdoor Media, Sunil Pal, Anil Kapoor's lookalike Arif Khan, Mahendra Poddar (Chitrakoot), Bobby Vats, Leena Kapoor, and many other guests.

The grand IFTAA event was held at Chitrakoot Ground in Mumbai under the banner of Shri Ratna Balaji Films.

Devika ji was also honored. Officers from Amboli Police Station were also honored. Sameer and Deepali Date's singing on stage enhanced the show.

Chief Guest GST Commissioner CS Mishra said Kushal Dhuri and Manish Dhuri, Congratulations to both brothers. They are donating 51 lakh rupees to the Mumbai Police Welfare Fund, which is a great thing. The spirit of both brothers is worth seeing. Honoring police personnel and supporting their families is a very important task."

Haroon Khan (MLA) said that Kushal Dhuri organized this event to remember the bravely of the Mumbai Police during the 26/11 attacks. The martyrs sacrificed their lives for the integrity and security of their country. This evening is dedicated to the martyrs. The purpose of this awards ceremony is to remember and pay tribute to the martyrs and soldiers of 26/11.

Actress Aarti Nagpal said, "I salute the Mumbai Police. Kushal Dhuri organized this wonderful event to remember the 26/11 incident and the bravery of the police. We will always support the Mumbai Police. Thank you, Mumbai Police."

Award organizer Kushal Suresh Dhuri said, "The soldiers and policemen who were martyred in the 26/11 attacks were true heroes. To pay tribute to them and support their families, we organized this awards ceremony, Ek Shaam Shahidon Ke Naam." I express my gratitude to the Chief Guest, IRS C. S. Mishra, and all the guests who attended the event, who were incredibly supportive. I received my mother's blessings on this journey, and my wife and daughter were with me every step of this journey."

Kushal Suresh Dhuri's mother became emotional on this occasion and said, "I am proud of both my sons. Both my sons are Heera. They have accomplished what people only talk about or think about. My prayers are always with them, that they will continue to do such work in the future."

