VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 22: Lamar Projects is seeing growing demand for project leadership and consultancy services as luxury residential construction in India becomes more complex, customised, and execution-driven.

Also Read | Which Team Will Replace Bangladesh in ICC T20 World Cup 2026 if BCB Boycotts Mega Event?.

According to the firm, private residential projects in the luxury segment are increasingly being planned as long-term assets rather than conventional builds. Affluent homeowners are now more involved in decisions spanning architecture, interiors, materials, and construction sequencing, leading to greater emphasis on predictability and delivery discipline.

Industry participants note that luxury homes today often combine bespoke design with advanced building systems, automation, and specialised finishes, significantly increasing coordination & management requirements. Projects frequently span multiple years, with extended planning phases followed by carefully sequenced timelines. As a result, execution errors or misalignment between stakeholders can have lasting implications on performance, maintenance, and overall value.

Also Read | Korba: Viral Video Shows School Students Performing Dangerous Stunts in Moving SUVs, Posing for Selfies and Shooting Reels In Chhattisgarh’s City.

Lamar Projects operates as a project leadership consultancy, guiding residential projects from the selection of architects and interior designers through on-site execution to final handover, while leading and aligning all stakeholders across the project lifecycle.

The firm notes that demand has risen as residential builds become larger and more customised, often involving multiple consultants, specialist contractors, and long-lead components. In such environments, fragmented supervision models are increasingly being replaced by structured project frameworks.

Sameer Sethi, Founder and Managing Partner of Lamar Projects, said predictability has become a central concern for homeowners. "Clients today want clarity on how vision translates on site. Project leadership helps maintain continuity between planning and execution, especially in modern luxury homes," he said.

Industry watchers say this shift is visible across metropolitan regions and select leisure destinations, where buyers are commissioning highly personalised residences that require bespoke detailing, advanced systems integration, and tightly coordinated execution.

As luxury residential construction continues to evolve, analysts expect demand for dedicated project leadership to remain strong, particularly among homeowners seeking greater accountability, transparency, and control over complex, long-duration builds.

https://lamarprojects.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)