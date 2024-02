PRNewswire

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India]/ San Francisco [US], February 14: LambdaTest, a leading cloud-based unified testing platform announced its inaugural edition of LambdaTest Partner Awards 2023. The awards honor partners in several categories across various geographies for their outstanding efforts and services for leveraging the LambdaTest platform for customers.

The objective of LambdaTest's Partner Awards 2023 is to acknowledge the significant part partners play in aiding enterprises meet their quality assurance goals, seamlessly adopting cutting-edge testing technologies, and navigating the ever-changing landscape of software testing.

It is with deep appreciation and gratitude that we celebrate the outstanding achievements of our partners, whose dedication and partnership have been instrumental in our collective success. The partners honored in this inaugural LambdaTest Partner Awards include:

* Global Partner of the Year: Accenture* Innovation Partner of the Year: Microsoft* Emerging Global Partner of the Year: Wipro* Partner of the Year (AMERICAS): Qualitest* Partner of the Year (EMEA): QBS Software* Partner of the Year (APAC): QualityKiosk* Technology Partner of the Year: Katalon* Emerging Technology Partner of the Year: Provar

Maneesh Sharma, Chief Operating Officer at LambdaTest, commended the winners, stating, "Partners are critical to our growth, without whom we would not achieve our goal of helping customers with their Quality and Digital engineering challenges. The awards we announced today recognize our key partners who have shown strong commitment to LambdaTest and Customer success. They complement LambdaTest's offering and have helped us scale tremendously in 2023. Thanks to all our partners, and congratulations to our 2023 LambdaTest Partner Award winners."

To know more about LambdaTest Partner Awards 2023, please visit - https://www.lambdatest.com/partners/partner-awards-2023

About LambdaTest

LambdaTest is an intelligent and omnichannel enterprise execution environment that helps businesses drastically reduce time to market through Just in Time Test Orchestration (JITTO), ensuring quality releases and accelerated digital transformation. Over 10,000+ enterprise customers and 2+ million users across 130+ countries rely on LambdaTest for their testing needs.

* Browser & App Testing Cloud allows users to run both manual and automated tests of web and mobile apps across 3000+ different browsers, real devices, and operating system environments.* HyperExecute helps customers run and orchestrate test grids in the cloud for any framework and programming language at blazing-fast speeds to cut down on quality test time, helping developers build software faster.

For more information, please visit, https://lambdatest.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1721228/Lambda_Test_Logo.jpg

