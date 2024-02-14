Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed a nice run of form when his team Al-Nassr went into the winter break in December 2023. He ended the year as the top score of 2023. Ronaldo scored 53 goals for his club and country and also created many for his teammates. After a long time in this season, it seemed like he is enjoying football again. Ronaldo recently celebrated his birthday on February 5. He missed the Riyadh Season Cup 2024 match against Lionel Messi's Inter Miami as he was nursing a minor injury although Al-Nassr won the match 6-0, later going on to lose against Al-Hilal in the final. Now as AL-Nassr will be back in action in the AFC Champions League match against Al-Fayha, fans are eager to know whether Cristiano Ronaldo will be named in the playing XI of AL-Nassr. ‘I’m Cristiano, Not Messi’ Angry Cristiano Ronaldo Responds to Fans Chanting Lionel Messi’s Name During Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal Riyadh Season Cup 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral.

Al-Nassr will start their Round of 16 campaign in the AFC Champions League 2023-24 against Al-Fayha away from home. They have won four out of their six group matches and drawn two matches. Al-Nassr are yet to lose in the AFC Champions League this season and proceeded to the next round of the competition as the group champions. They are all set to face Al-Fayha, a fellow club from the Saudi Pro League, currently placed in the 14th position at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play in the Al-Fayha vs Al-Nassr AFC Champions League 2023-24 Round of 16 Match?

Cristiano Ronaldo has been training with Al-Nassr and is expected to start against Al-Fayha in the AFC Champions League 2024. Ronaldo has played the entire game against Al-Hilal in the Riyadh Season Cup, last Thursday, and is likely to be ready to start against The Orange Panthers. Cristiano Ronaldo has contributed 24 goals and 11 assists from 25 matches across all competitions this season. However, 20 of those goals have been scored in the Saudi Pro League. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Hilarious Reaction to WWE Legend the Undertaker Unveiling Riyadh Season Cup 2024 Trophy Goes Viral (Watch Video).

Cristiano Ronaldo hasn't played in all six group matches in the AFC Champions League this season with manager Luis Castro deciding to rest this star attacker twice. Ronaldo has contributed three goals and an assist from four games in the continental tournament. He went goalless in the first game against Persepolis FC in the first game but then had two good games.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 14, 2024 04:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).