Last call for applications to the 9th Batch of the IIT Bombay and Washington University EMBA program starting January 2024

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28: A momentous convergence of academic excellence and global reputation, the joint venture between IIT Bombay and Washington University in St. Louis establishes a trailblazing program in executive education. By synergizing IIT Bombay's technical prowess with Washington University in St. Louis's business education excellence, this partnership sets new industry standards. Fostering cross-cultural collaboration and thought leadership, the alliance not only enriches education but also propels innovation in the business world.

Also Read | Pat Cummins Confident His Captaincy 'No Doubt' Getting Better After ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Title Win.

The Executive MBA program gives the participants an opportunity to expand their horizons, learn from experience and interaction with the others participants and the global faculty. The learning path is empowered by the opportunity to immediately apply concepts, skills, and know-how acquired through assignments, drawn from business and current managerial challenges.

Upon completion of the program, graduates become part of a prestigious and influential alumni network of both the institutes. This network extends across various industries and geographies, offering abundant opportunities for collaboration, networking, and professional advancement. Graduates are positioned to make a significant impact on their organisations and the business community at large.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy A05 Launched With 50MP Wide-Angle Camera in India: Check Specifications, Design and Price Here.

The new batch shall embark on a transformative journey that spans two continents. Over the course of the program, they shall delve into a comprehensive curriculum that encompasses strategic management, leadership development, entrepreneurship, and innovation.

The participants shall have the opportunity to engage in immersive study tours, industry interactions, and case studies, gaining valuable insights and perspectives from renowned faculty and industry experts.

The participants who shall hail from diverse industries and backgrounds shall successfully complete the rigorous curriculum. The graduation ceremony will be held at Washington University's in St. Louis campus in St. Louis, USA, which shall be a testament to their dedication and the program's commitment to nurturing exceptional leaders.

Speaking about the success of the program, Gopal Shukla, the joint venture CEO, stated, "The EMBA program has exceeded our expectations by creating a transformative learning experience for executives. This joint venture not only reinforces IIT Bombay-WashU's commitment to excellence but also nurtures an environment where knowledge and innovation thrive. The success of our Batches is a testament to the program's efficacy and its ability to prepare leaders for the challenges of tomorrow."

The Head, Shailesh J. Mehta School of Management, Prof. S.V.D. Nageswara Rao further added that "The IIT Bombay-WashU's EMBA program embodies the spirit of collaboration and innovation. We are proud to be part of this unique partnership that fosters leadership excellence and equips professionals with the skills to drive meaningful change."

An exhaustive and immersive 18-month residential program, the EMBA is for a leadership role that prepares professionals to navigate from domain expertise to leadership roles. Conveniently held for 4 consecutive days, every month from Thursday morning to Sunday evening, it consists of 17 Residency Teaching Modules in India and 3 in Washington, D.C. & St. Louis.

Organized at State-of-the-art classrooms and best-in-class accommodations at IIT Bombay Campus, Mumbai it also includes one on one Executive Coaching tailored for career development.

With Alumni status and privileges of both the universities, it plugs you into a global network of achievers and business leaders across the globe. The top 20% of the class joins the global Beta Gamma Sigma network.

The participants come from a range of industries and functions, are technology savvy, open to change and passionate about performance. They are winners who have demonstrated career progression and success across levels. Each one of them has a strong drive to succeed and have reached out for exceptional career milestones.

The last date to apply for Batch 9 is 30th November 2023. The fee for the program is Rs. 42 Lakhs (INR Forty-two Lakhs). Tuition fees include costs of textbooks, study material, lodging, and meals for the residency.

To know more about the program visit https://iitb-wustl.org/executive-mba/ or connect with our program advisor on +91 810810 5963 or admissions@iitb-wustl.org

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)