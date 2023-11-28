Australia World Cup 2023 winning captain Pat Cummins has said that “no doubt” that his captaincy is getting better after leading Australia to their sixth ODI World Cup title. Cummins was viewed with suspicion because of his lack of experience as a skipper, especially in one-day internationals, even though he was the best fast bowler in the world with an impressive record. He had only led Australia in two One-Day Internationals prior to the 2023 World Cup. Australia lost their opening two World Cup matches, dropping them to the bottom of the standings, and raising more doubts about his leadership. Pat Cummins Picks Virat Kohli’s Wicket As Memorable Moment From ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final.

Cummins accompanied by Mitchell Starc at the trophy presentation at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Monday, revealed final win over India was a career highlight for him. Cummins feels that his captaincy is getting better every game. Australia defeated India in the finals of the ODI World Cup 2023 by six wickets after restricting them for just 240.

“Still on a high, still waking up every morning buzzing. It’s a career highlight for sure,” said Cummins to local media. "I definitely get better with captaincy every game, absolutely. You learn so much in your wins, and even more so in your losses. No doubt I’m getting better.”

His tactical choices, which included using spin early in a match against India when his pacers were dominating, and underutilizing himself as a bowler in the first few overs, were closely examined by critics. Nevertheless, Cummins triumphed over these difficulties and guided Australia to their sixth World Cup victory, demonstrating his strength as a captain under duress. Cummins also said that they aren't planning to take a rest for the upcoming Test series against Pakistan despite a packed schedule during 2023. 'Would Definitely Love To Try the Sport', Says David Warner on Pro Kabaddi League.

“The words ‘rested’ and ‘rotated’ get thrown around a lot, but you never miss Test cricket fully fit,” Cummins said. Whilst the last couple of years we might’ve been rested from the odd game, the bulk of work we’ve been able to do is because of those smaller gaps. We’re fully fit. We won’t be rested."

