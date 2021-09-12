New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI/ATK): Colexion announced its formal public launch of the licenced platform on 10 Sep 2021.

Soon users will be able to buy, sell and trade NFTs of their favorite superstars. In contrast, the user pre-registration program has now started.

Also Read | Sonu Sood's Fan From Surat To Release a Music Video 'Dil Se Hai Salaam' Dedicating It to the Actor!.

Colexion is a NFT platform for Sports, Entertainment & Art! NFTs are the next billion-dollar evolution, clearly stating that the digital ecosystem of sport, entertainment & art is probably the biggest thing to happen in the years to come. Collectors and investors across the globe own collections of a varied set of memorabilia that have been much appreciated over the decades. This ranged from ticket stubs to magazines to autographs.

An NFT trading and community platform that provides users with purchase, trade, and interactive activities, Colexion will feature NFT collections of global stars. Users can buy these different tiers of blind boxes and own celebrity's limited NFT collections. There are many more exciting features for the collectors, which will be disclosed soon.

Also Read | UGC NET 2021: Correction Window To Close Today, Candidates Can Make Necessary Corrections in Application Forms Online at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Each NFT collectible has a unique record on the blockchain. The users will obtain ownership of the unique NFT collectible through purchase on the platform or trading on the Colexion marketplace. Colexion will accept general payment methods such as credit cards to make it easy for mainstream consumers to participate.

Colexion has signed many global superstars from sports as well as the entertainment industry like Kieron Pollard, West Indies All-Rounder, Glenn Maxwell, Australian All-Rounder & Morne Morkel, South African- Australian Fast Bowler, Mika Singh, the Iconic singer is all set to launch his NFT on Colexion.

Colexion will feature stars from various fields like sports, entertainment, art, and other industries celebrities. Global sports stars will be the main partners at the initial launch.

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)