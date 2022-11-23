New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) recently organized its 15th Competitiveness & Cluster Summit 2022 in Delhi on 21st & 22nd November.

The Summit was attended by more than 150 participants from various large, medium and small industries competing with each other sharing their innovative case studies and technologies implemented related to event themes such as best practices for energy excellence, digital transformation, productivity and quality excellence.

One of the key highlights of the summit was launch of CII Electric Motor Rewinder Certification System developed jointly with (ICA) India as a knowledge partner.

In India, annually 12 million motors are repaired by motor rewinders present in open market and industry inhouse combined. With each instance of rewinding there is an average efficiency loss of 1.03% per rewinding which can even go upto 5 per cent if poor quality materials and unskilled labour is deployed. With better rewinding practices for Industrial LT Induction motors, India can save upto 23 billion units to the tune of ~Rs 15,000 Cr. per annum and reduce carbon footprint by ~22 Mn tons annually for India.

This system has been developed with an objective to enhance the capability of rewinders through adoption of industry best practices based on a voluntary assessment and certification framework, which will help address the efficiency drop of repaired motors and improve its reliability as well.

Milind Deore, Director, Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) appreciated the initiative and stressed on the need for skill development of service providers, to create market of organized and qualified workforce for motor repair which and lead to reduction in energy consumption and decarbonization of the end use industries.

Abhishek Dhupar, Chief Manager, ICA India further informed that the Power Sector Skill Council of India has also developed a National Occupational Standard through Electrical Winder curriculum to train the young skilled workforce with better employability furthering the mission of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY).

CII is in discussion with 2 states to implement this system with support of State Designated agencies under BEE and Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) for technical assistance grant to setup a rewinding center of excellence.

The International Copper Association India (ICA India) is a member of Copper Alliance and the Indian arm of the International Copper Association Limited (ICA), the leading not for profit organization for the promotion of copper worldwide set up in 1959. ICA has been operating since 1998 in India and has built an active association with the growing number of copper users through its programs.

ICA India Programs are committed to improving the quality of life through better Electrical Safety, Energy Efficiency, Clean Energy and Sustainability. ICA India's efforts have been pivotal to advancing better standards, across various products, applications and industries, by leveraging upon the superior technical performance of Copper.

