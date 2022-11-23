Whoever said Sabyasachi is only good when it comes to designing outfits should definitely check out his jewellery collection. Kolkata's ace fashion designer who has carved a name for himself with his hard work and creative mind continues to be a Bollywood favourite. Right from Anushka Sharma to Deepika Padukone, these B-town beauties have dazzled in his collections, time and again and his craft had impressed them so much so that they opted for his name for their bridal looks. 20 Years of Sabyasachi Mukherjee: Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Others Join the Designer's Celebration - View Pics.

But while his outfits looked magical on them, his statement jewellery should also be credited for making them look so distinct and royal. The name Sabyasachi is synonymous with royalty and that explains why each of his pieces has grandeur written all over it. His chokers, in particular, look divine if styled right. From pretty emeralds to stunning diamonds, he weaves magic with his designer pieces that are so articulate that they instantly make you fall in love with them. If you're a bride who's shopping for her jewellery currently, we have personally curated a few of his best pieces for you to seek inspiration from. Sabyasachi Birthday Special: Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Other Actresses Who Wowed Us in Bollywood’s Favourite Designer’s Outfits.

So go ahead and have a look at some of his jewel marvels!

If you like rubies and emeralds with diamonds

If You Like Heavy Designs

If You're Tired of the Usual Emeralds

Emerald with Diamond Always Looks Classy

If You Love Pearls

If You Don't Like Multiple Necklaces and Prefer One Statement Piece

If Polki Designs Are Your New Obsession

So, which of his statement choker was your favourite? Drop your answers on Twitter @latestly.

