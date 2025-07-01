VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 1: Lauritz Knudsen Electrical and Automation, a leader in the Indian electrical and automation sector, today unveiled its largest-ever product portfolio aimed at powering the nation's key industrial clusters and growth corridors. As part of this ambitious initiative, the brand is traversing 30 industrial cities across the country--engaging with local leaders, stakeholders, and ecosystem partners to accelerate technology adoption in the heart of India's manufacturing and infrastructure hubs.

With a strong focus on low-voltage, industrial automation and solutions for new energy landscape, Lauritz Knudsen is driving a technology-led transformation that reaches deep into India's industrial backbone. This landmark campaign underscores the company's commitment to building a technologically advanced, economically resilient, and energy-smart India, in alignment with the government's Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.

"At Lauritz Knudsen, our purpose is to deliver smart technologies that empower customers to work safer, faster, and smarter. Through this product showcase, we are reinforcing our belief that innovation must be accessible, adaptable, and relevant to the unique needs of every region across India. Whether it's automating a rice mill in Raipur, powering a textile mill in Coimbatore, or modernizing a plant in Pune, our portfolio is designed for impact," said Naresh Kumar, COO, Lauritz Knudsen Electrical and Automation.

"With India's electrical equipment sector projected to grow by over USD 95 billion by 2029 and industrial automation expected to reach USD 39.65 billion by 2033, the momentum is clear.1 Indian manufacturers are already investing 35% of their operating budgets into tech modernization--well above the global average. These shifts are not just numbers; they reflect a nationwide drive toward smarter, more efficient systems. Aligning with the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, we're not just launching products--we're enabling India's transition to a smarter, cleaner, and future-ready tomorrow," he added.

Key launches -

* Comprehensive EV Charging Ecosystem - Encompassing EV chargers, a centralized charge management system (CMS), and cloud-based customer applications, this ecosystem supports the transition to electric mobility with intelligent energy distribution and user-centric digital interfaces.

* Advanced, Intuitive and Digital Power Distribution Architecture encompassing:

* New-Age Air Circuit Breakers & High-performance Molded Case Circuit Breakers (MCCBs), featuring state-of-the-art switching and protection capabilities, designed for various application and seamless integration into digital architecture platforms.

* End-to-End Industrial Automation Solutions - A new portfolio of variable frequency drives, PLCs, and HMIs designed to enhance discrete process automation, powered by Smartcomm IoT-enabled Software suite.

* Smart Numerical Protection Relays - Delivering comprehensive protection, control, and communication for both LV and MV systems

Backed by decades of expertise, Lauritz Knudsen's latest offerings are crafted with a deep understanding of India's regional diversity, state-specific policies, and sectoral priorities. As part of its expansive outreach, the company is bringing its innovations to over 30 cities--from Pune and Noida to Bhubaneswar, Coimbatore, and Guwahati--targeting India's most dynamic industrial and micro-market clusters.

Lauritz Knudsen Electrical and Automation is more than just a technology provider. It is a strategic enabler of inclusive, sustainable, and future-ready growth--powering India's journey toward self-reliance and global leadership. Through immersive showcases and stakeholder engagements with industry leaders, system integrators, engineers, contractors, and policymakers, the brand will demonstrate how its solutions directly support national priorities--whether in clean energy, agri-efficiency, or industrial modernization.

About Lauritz Knudsen:

Lauritz Knudsen Electrical & Automation is a leading player in the Indian Electrical industry, drawing strength from over 70 years of rich heritage and a steadfast dedication to contributing towards the growth of India. The brand currently exports to 30 + countries and is dedicated to providing a wide range of electrical and automation solutions to vital sectors of the economy, including industries, utilities, infrastructure, buildings, and agriculture. Our extensive portfolio includes low-voltage and medium-voltage switchgear, automation solutions, tailored software, and services.

With multiple manufacturing facilities in India, we adhere to global standards of excellence. Our operations are supported by well-equipped, in-house design and development centers, as well as tooling facilities, ensuring precision in manufacturing.

With a strong global footprint, supported by an expansive electrical distribution network in India and worldwide, our ambition is to foster excellence and provide top-tier products and solutions that drive the progress of nations globally.

We Listen. We Partner. We Innovate.

