Leadership Excellence Summit 2025 Concludes at Bharat Mandapam as Global Leaders and Diplomats Reimagine Leadership for the Future

New Delhi [India], September 27: The World Association for Small and Medium Enterprises (WASME), holding Consultative and Observer Status with the United Nations, in partnership with Heylin Spark, successfully concluded the Leadership Excellence Summit 2025 at the iconic Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

The prestigious summit brought together Ambassadors, High Commissioners, government representatives, corporate leaders, entrepreneurs, and global media to chart the future of businesses and MSME leadership.

Themed "Future-Ready Businesses and MSMEs: Powered by Exceptional Leadership," the summit served as a vibrant platform for keynote addresses, panel discussions, and case studies, reinforcing the pivotal role of leadership in making MSMEs global drivers of growth, sustainability, and inclusive development.

Inaugural Session

The event commenced with a traditional Lamp Lighting Ceremony, led by Ambassadors and High Commissioners from South Korea, Iceland, Eritrea, Guinea, Panama, Oman, and Mongolia, together with eminent Indian leaders.

Dr. Sanjiv Layek, Executive Secretary, WASME and Member, NGO-UNESCO Liaison Committee, delivered the Welcome Address, emphasizing MSMEs as "nation-builders, job creators, and champions of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), aligned with India's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat."

Keynote & Special AddressesDelivering the Keynote Address, CA (Dr.) Sanjeev Kumar Singhal, Central Council Member, ICAI, highlighted the need for governance, adaptability, and ethical leadership in MSMEs.

A Special Address by Shyaka Michael Nyarwaya, Founder & CEO, Afri-Global Cooperation Programme, Rwanda, underlined the importance of South-South cooperation in empowering small businesses.

The summit was further elevated by the presence of Banish Dhar, Advisor to the Chairman, Shapoorji Pallonji Group, who graced the occasion as Guest of Honour. In his inspiring address, he underscored the vital role of visionary leadership in preparing businesses and MSMEs for the future through innovation, sustainability, inclusivity, and global collaboration. He acknowledged the contributions of the United Nations and WASME, while also highlighting the Shapoorji Pallonji Group's commitment to empowering MSMEs worldwide. Concluding his remarks, he called for collective leadership to shape a sustainable and inclusive future.

Panel DiscussionA thought-provoking panel discussion on "Leadership Strategies for Innovation, Resilience & Sustainable Growth" featured:

* Rajesh BatraIICA, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Govt. of India

* Gautam Jain Founder & CEO, Umirai.ai

* Sanchita GairolaFounder, Vision360 Management Consulting

* Manish Kumar AgrawalChief Strategy & Transformation Officer, Office Solution AI Labs

* Padmavati Krishnagopal UttarwarAdvisory Board Member, American Software LLC

The session was moderated by Naveen Sharma, Athena Ventures, with panelists stressing strategic thinking, technology adoption, and inclusive leadership in building resilient enterprises.

Distinguished SpeakersThe summit also featured inspiring sessions by:

* Anurag Awasthi, Government e-Marketplace, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Govt. of India

* Aarshad Dinesh Devani - Tech Speaker, Entrepreneur & AI Leader

* Chandra Prasad - Co-Founder, Dr. Dathu Rao Memorial Charitable Trust

* Dr. Abhishek Gilara - Director, Rambhajo's

* Pramod Kumar - Founder, Sparks-Travel Partner

* Shreya Prasad Sharma - Founder, Neerajaya - Maple Bear Canadian School

* Vicram Sharma - Director, Shree Baidyanath Ayurved Bhawan Pvt. Ltd.

* Kanika Singal - Founder, Next Leap Advisory and Search Services

* Sonali Mandekar Bhelonde - Founder & Executive Director, EIRA

Leadership Excellence Awards 2025The prestigious Leadership Excellence Awards were conferred upon distinguished leaders for their contributions to business, innovation, healthcare, and enterprise development, including:

* Aarshad Dinesh Devani, Tech Speaker & AI LeaderExcellence in Artificial Intelligence Leadership

* Dr. Abhishek Gilara, Director, Rambhajo'sExcellence in Fine Jewellery Craftsmanship

* Gautam Jain, Founder & CEO, Umirai.aiExcellence in AI Software & Marketing Industry

* Dr. Prashant Pandey, Director of Medical Services, Asian Institute of Medical ScienceExcellence in Healthcare

* Dr. Akshay Kulkarni, Founder, Bulls and Bucks Excellence in Philanthropy & Social Responsibility Leadership

* Manish Lohiya, Founder, Ghost Trading SolutionsExcellence in Stock Market Research & Analysis

* Sanchita Gairola, Founder, Vision360 Management ConsultingExcellence in Women's Leadership and Sustainability

* Chandra Prasad, Co-Founder, Dr. Dathu Rao Memorial Charitable TrustExcellence in Social Service

* Rajdeep Bhattacharya, Chief Project Officer, Leap India Food & Logistics Ltd.Excellence in Project Management

* Gaurav Narula, Founder, Silver Stroke Communication Excellence in Digital Marketing (Hospitality Sector)

* Heena Waghela, Founder & CEO, Quadrant Edge Consultants Excellence in Learning and Skill Development

* Dr. Anjali Nagpal, Founder, Serenity Clinic Excellence in Global Mental Health

* Soumya Kanti Purkayastha, Social EntrepreneurChangemaker for Social Progress and Innovation

* Shivani Bagadia, Director, Bagadia Enterprises Pvt. Ltd.Emerging Sustainable Brand of the Year (Apparel Industry)

* Poonam Gupta, Chief Business Officer, DronaMapsExcellence in Women's Leadership

* Dr. Krishna Murty, Professor & Head, Emergency Medicine, Chhatrapati Shivaji Subharati Hospital - Excellence in Emergency & Critical Care

* Shaurya Vardhen Pandey (Maitreya), Founder, Utsav SanghaExcellence in Spiritual Leadership & Transformational Guidance

* Swati Verma, Teacher, Delhi Public SchoolExcellence in Educational Leadership

* Pramod Kumar, Founder, Sparks-Travel PartnerExcellence in Fusion Travel Dating

* Dr. Rishabh Vyas, CMD, Healvibe Healthcare Excellence in Homeopathy Healthcare

* Gurjot Singh Sandhu, CBO, Pert Telecom Solutions Excellence in Telecom Intelligence Leadership

* Santhosh Kumar Ekambaram, Founder & CEO, Traders Training AcademyExcellence in Stock Market Education

* Shreya Prasad Sharma, Founder, Neerajaya - Maple Bear Canadian SchoolExcellence in Child Education

* Vicram Sharma, Director, Shree Baidyanath Ayurved Bhawan Pvt. Ltd.Excellence in Ayurveda

* Ruchit Khanna, Co-Founder, Amore WorldExcellence in Event Management

Among the many dignitaries, diplomats, ambassadors, and leaders who were felicitated, Ashish Dev Jain, Founder & CEO of Indgirka Corporation, was honoured for excellence in Smart Utility & Innovative Devices, recognizing contributions ranging from Ashson's smart tap solutions to Indgirka's precision components that serve the defence, automotive, and aerospace sectors across India and abroadGlobal Impact

Adding to the summit's global relevance, numerous international media houses also participated, amplifying its impact on shaping leadership and enterprise narratives.

Expressing gratitude, Dr. Sanjiv Layek remarked:

"This summit has demonstrated that leadership is not just about managing enterprises but about inspiring change, building resilience, and shaping a sustainable future. WASME remains committed to being the UN's voice for MSMEs, bridging local strengths with global opportunities."

The summit's success was further powered by Heylin Spark, whose strategic communications and global outreach were instrumental. With its newly opened London office, Heylin Spark continues to strengthen its role in shaping leadership narratives worldwide.

The Leadership Excellence Summit 2025 reaffirmed WASME's position as the most valuable international organization for MSMEs, aligning with the UN SDGs, supporting India's call for Aatmanirbhar Bharat, and building global partnerships for shared prosperity.

