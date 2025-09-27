The second season of the Uttarakhand Premier League is back, with the seven-franchise T20 tournament taking place between September 27 and October 5. Season 1 of UPL T20 witnessed joint winners in the USN Indians and Mussoorie Thunders being crowned as champions. The participating teams - Dehradun Warriors, Haridwar Spring Elmas, Nainital Tigers, Pithoragarh Hurricanes, Rishikesh Falcons, Tehri Titans, and USN Indians - will take on each other in a total of 23 matches, including 21 league and two knockouts. On Which Channel Nepal vs West Indies 2025 Live Telecast Will Be Available in India? How To Watch NEP vs WI T20I Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

All UPL T20 2025 matches will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun, with games starting at 11:00 AM, 3:00 PM, and 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), respectively, due to the schedule consisting of triple-headers. The Uttarakhand Premier League will see several star players like Akash Madhwal, Aditya Tare, and Samrath Ravikumar participate, along with several young and upcoming cricketers spread across franchises.

Uttarakhand Premier League 2025 Details

Series Uttarakhand Premier League 2025 Date September 27 to October 5 Time 11:00 AM, 3:00 PM, and 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium Live Streaming and Telecast Details Sony Sports Network and FanCode

How to Watch Uttarakhand Premier League 2025 Live Telecast in India?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Uttarakhand Premier League 2025. Hence, fans can watch the UPL Season 2 live telecast on Sony Ten 5 and Ten 5 HD. For Uttarakhand Premier League 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Uttarakhand Premier League Live Streaming in India?

FanCode has the live streaming rights for the Uttarakhand Premier League 2025 series in India. So, the UPL 2025 matches will live stream online on the FanCode app and website, which might require a match pass to view complete matches.

