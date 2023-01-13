New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI/Atlantis Media): The Summit is an initiative presented by Huliot India & will have discourse on Eco Technology products, innovations & its impact across sectors with Sustainability expert's, Policy Makers, State Ministries, Developers, Builders, Architects, Interior Designers and Innovators; Partnered by IPA & IGBC.

Rapid urbanization has negatively impacted livability in cities. It has become critical to identify an alternative way of building cities, which combines the imperatives of construction of fast and affordable with the imperatives of making sustainable and liveable cities. To aid in reducing carbon emissions and the country's overall carbon footprint, India has undertaken several significant measures to promote eco-friendly and green products .

Also Read | UP | All Pillars of the Ram Temple Will Consist of Handcrafted 16 Sculpted Human Figures, … – Latest Tweet by ANI UP/Uttarakhand.

This discourse core belief of new innovative products which are successfully implemented across industries, exchanging ideas, case studies with like minded people who seek to make Planet Earth and better place.

The summit will be broadcast on Times Now, the panelists and awardees of the summit will be promoted through an integrated media strategy that will include print, outdoor and online campaign.

Also Read | Usman Khawaja Accuses Cricket Australia of ‘Subconscious’ Biased Selections and Racial Discrimination.

Huliot India CEO, Miki Kedem, stated that the company's top management from Israel and Portugal would be traveling to India for presenting world class Isreal technologies & new range of eco-tech products for India at the summit.

Started in Israel, a country which is a torch bearer of Innovation in Water Technology, and Huliot is the oldest brand in Plumbing and Water Treatment in Israel. As the Title presenter, Huliot Pipes & Fittings, India's only Green Pipe manufacturer and the leader in Green technologies for the water treatment industry; have shown their support for the

Huliot Pipes & Fittings is well-known for its cutting-edge technological capabilities and innovative ideas, both beneficial to the architecture and construction business. We have received confirmation from prominent developers, architects, interior designers, and MEP experts to participate in the panel and attend the event as guests and panelists. With the assistance of NGOs and private citizens, Huliot India has carried out various projects, including tree planting, beach cleanup, a campaign against plastic pollution, recycling of plastic, and research into marine pollution.

This story is provided by Atlantis Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Atlantis Media)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)