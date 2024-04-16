BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 16: The pulse of innovation in the lighting industry is about to quicken as the 27th edition of LED Expo gears up to be held from May 9 - 11 at Jio World Convention Centre, Bandra, Mumbai. The show floor is sold out with 185+ exhibiting companies including 49 new participating companies and several new product launches - through which this edition of LED Expo will highlight the next chapter of the lighting and LED industry. Hosted in the bustling city of Mumbai, LED Expo 2024 is poised to be a must-visit trade fair to showcase latest innovations, knowledge sharing and networking expo for lighting industry professionals. The three-day trade fair will be loaded with a advanced showcase from brands like Arihant Lighting Solutions, Asmon Industries, Bag Electronics & Technology, Green Surfer, Hans Enterprises, Neptune Lights, Optiks Mechatronics, Pride Lighting, Power Palazzo, Saini Semiconductors, Tektronics, Uniglobus Electricals & Electronics, VR Kabel, Zylos MV Technologies, and more. International brands like Demak Italy, Rayrun International, Ferrics and Eton Machines will add a global touch to the show floor. LED is known for being an energy-efficient source, and it has been grossly adopted all across India and worldwide. Driven by the swift infrastructure and real-estate developments, particularly across India, along with the end-consumers demand for customized solutions, aesthetic designs, and cost-effective and durable solutions, this industry has a soaring future. Commenting on the expo and the government initiatives to thrive the LED industry, Shri Piyush Goyal, Hon'ble Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, Government of India, expressed: "Initiatives like Unnat Jyoti Affordable LEDs for All (UJALA) Scheme and LED Street Lighting National Programme (SLNP) have significantly bolstered the adoption of energy-efficient lighting solutions across the nation, leading to widespread cost savings, reduced energy consumption, and environmental benefits". Congratulating the LED Expo Mumbai 2024, he further added: "The dedicated efforts of Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India towards promoting indigenisation of LED products and innovative ways to generate awareness and spread the message of energy efficiency are commendable. I am hopeful that this expo will serve as an ideal platform for the stakeholders to come together, exchange ideas, showcase advancements and further contribute to the growth and sustainability of the LED industry."

Also Read | Nigeria Rolls out World’s First Full Shot Against Meningitis.

Innovations made by the industry offer new age and dynamic solutions that will provide new options to boost the business, and manufacturing and drive energy-efficient solutions for the consumers. Across the three days of the show, an array of new product launches have been planned and several exhibitors like some of them new launches include:

*Niiv Lites to launch new outdoor LED lights including wall washer lights with water proof lighting features

Also Read | Tesla Layoffs: Elon Musk-Run EV Company Cuts 20% Employees of Some Departments Amid Financial Struggles, Says Report.

* Neptune Lights India will be launching new architecture and interior lighting under the brand 'Neptune Signature'

* JN Lighting LLP will be launching indoor and outdoor lights under their brand 'TINGE'

* Along with Smart lighting solutions, Arihant LED Lighting will present innovations in the range of Sancon LED which offers enhanced performance, design and quality

* Optiks Mechatronics will launch an RGBW/Mono Flexible Wall Washer Lights in which glass the glass is removed and the primary optics is the IP Lens which can withstand the impact resistance of IK10. The light efficacy of the product is 12% higher than the regular product available in the international market. This can help light up complex geometries and shapes.

* Green Surfer will launch new products under their product categories of Solar Street lights, LED Lights, energy saving house wires which contributes towards sustainability

* Tektronics will launch PC Wall Lights with premium quality and new technology

* Saini Semiconductors will launch Lithium Ion Battery Cell - Tianneng/TLNC-18650-2600R made from environmentally friendly materials. The product for EV application has ultra-low IR (less than equal to 20 milliohms) which makes it effective for better discharge cycles in the battery packs without thermal issues.

Also, Ramdev Lights LLP, Ramdev PCB, Creazioni Dec, Light box, Glocot Silicone, VR Kabel India, Sweta Enterprises, Orion LED-Goldwyn LED and several other exhibiting brands will be introducing new products during the show.

Sustainability has gained solid ground across various industries and the lighting industry is also under its realm. Emphasizing further on this area, LED Expo Mumbai 2024 will host a series of curated workshops and panel discussions led by practising lighting designers who are the subject matter experts.

* 9th May: 11.30am - 2.30pm | Workshop by Women in Lighting on Shining a Light on Sustainable Practices: Unveiling the latest trends and techniques for a greener future in light

* 10th May: 11.30am - 02.30pm | Sessions on Fundamentals of Lighting by Illuminating Engineering Society (IES)

Deep dive into these trending topics, the discussions will leave the attendees with new solutions and novel ideas for shaping a new future of light in design. The lighting and LED industry in India is set to see a brighter future with a surge in lighting solutions that are smart and voice-based. The Indian LED lighting market is expected to grow by 20.4% and reach US$23.2 billion by 2032 from its current valuation of US$ 4.2 billion, according to IMARC Group report. Expressing his thoughts on the growth of the industry and the excitement around upcoming LED Expo Mumbai 2024, Raj Manek, Executive Director and Board Member, Messe Frankfurt Asia Holdings Ltd, said: "When we discuss about lighting, key elements like - comfort, convenience, cost-effectiveness, energy efficiency, customisation and design aesthetics in today's world, go hand-in-hand. The kind of demands from the industry professionals, the scale of projects coming up in India in infrastructure, residential as well as commercial buildings across categories are also looking for solutions that are factoring in all of these features. It is exciting to see that LED Expo continues to grow, and deliver new and exciting innovations with each edition. The LED and lighting market is focusing more and more on energy efficient solutions and interestingly what makes this edition more special is that we have a good number of our exhibitors presenting such solutions. The unwavering trust of all our exhibitors and new product launches across all the three days, positions the show as the perfect platform for the industry to reach its targeted buyers and suppliers." The three-day trade fair has garnered support from prestigious industry bodies like Luminaires Accessories Components Manufacturers Association (LACMA), Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), Indian Buildings Congress (IBC), The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), Electric Merchants Association (EMA), Women in Lighting (WIL), Electric contractors association of Maharashtra (ECAM) and Illuminating Engineers Society (IES). Featuring a diverse product right from components to chips, to raw materials, accessories, to end product, lighting products, LED signage and displays, LED manufacturing equipment, machinery, fixtures and allied products, LED applications and lighting, solar-powered LED lighting products and solutions, and research and testing equipment and lots more, the expo will be an interesting showcase of looking at what goes into making the beautiful lighting products. LED Expo is part of Messe Frankfurt's Light + Building Technology fair portfolio headed by the biennial Light + Building event in Frankfurt, Germany. Press information and photographic material:www.theledexpo.com

Links to websites:https://www.facebook.com/ledexpoindia/https://www.instagram.com/theledexpoindia/?hl=enhttps://in.linkedin.com/showcase/led-expo/https://twitter.com/ledexpoindia?lang=en

Background information on Messe Frankfurtwww.messefrankfurt.com/background-information

Sustainability at Messe Frankfurtwww.messefrankfurt.com/sustainability-information

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)